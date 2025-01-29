Old Republic Title and Qualia Announce Strategic Technology Partnership

Technology acquisition and co-development partnership will deliver transformative value to Old Republic Title technology customers and agents, as well as Qualia ecosystem

TAMPA, Fla. and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic National Title Holding Company (Old Republic Title), the parent company of one of the nation's largest title insurance underwriters, and Qualia Labs, Inc. (Qualia), an innovator in the digital closing experience, have announced a strategic partnership. This partnership represents a shared vision for the future of technology in the title industry. By combining Qualia's cutting-edge technology solutions and Old Republic Title's extensive industry experience, the partnership is poised to deliver enhanced value and efficiency to clients and stakeholders alike.

"Technology has become integral to the process of conducting smooth and secure real estate transactions," says Carolyn Monroe, President and CEO of Old Republic Title. "Throughout Old Republic Title's 117-year history in serving the American homeowner, we have embraced opportunities to improve the method of transferring real estate. As the speed of technological innovation in our industry accelerates, partnering with Qualia will help us provide an improved experience for both our agents and our insureds. It creates a mutually effective path for offering the expertise of Qualia in the rapidly changing technology environment, and the strength of Old Republic Title as a leader in the title industry."

As part of this initiative, Qualia will acquire Old Republic Title's RamQuest and E-Closing platforms. Qualia will expand the capabilities of its title production offerings, which Old Republic Title will use to support its direct division, agents and customers.

"Old Republic Title has been a leader in real estate technology for decades, and we're excited to partner with their leadership and technology teams," said Nate Baker, CEO of Qualia. "We believe that this strategic partnership will enable Old Republic Title to be the title insurer best positioned to take advantage of the coming AI wave, and to be at the forefront of our industry's technological evolution. We are excited to build a large-scale, long-term strategic partnership with Old Republic Title that has meaningful benefits to both businesses, our mutual customers, and our industry."

About Old Republic Title

Old Republic Title Insurance Group, Inc. (ORTIG) is comprised of a multitude of title and related services companies and is one of the largest title insurance groups in the United States. Its underwriters are Old Republic National Title Insurance Company, formed in 1907, and American Guaranty Title Insurance Company, dating back to 1899. Since 1992, no other title insurance group has had higher overall financial-strength ratings than ORTIG. The Company has a national network of more than 270 branch and subsidiary offices, and approximately 8,000 independent, authorized policy-issuing title agents. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI), one of America's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. For more information, visit oldrepublictitle.com .

About Qualia:

Qualia is the leading comprehensive digital closing platform used by title, escrow, real estate, and mortgage lending professionals to transform home buying and selling into simple, secure, enjoyable experiences for millions of homeowners each year. The Qualia platform provides a secure system of record for the real estate settlement ecosystem through a suite of workflow, accounting, reporting, and collaboration products as well as its expansive product and service integrations. Qualia is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has offices in Austin, TX, and Superior, CO. For more information on Qualia, visit www.qualia.com .

