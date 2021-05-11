Old Roots, New Spin: Mondavi Sisters Now Accepting Cryptocurrency for Cult Wine Brands Aloft and Dark Matter

A limited allocation of each wine will be available through their respective websites - Darkmatterwines.com and Aloftwines.com. Initially, only Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will be accepted, with Dogecoin (DOGE) coming soon.

"Since the Pandemic, my sisters and I have had to react, pivot, and adapt in many ways. What initially started as a family dinner conversation talking food and wine, quickly turned to offering wine for crypto. Having figured out the regulatory and technological challenges, we are very excited to be leading the way in such a competitive industry." – Alycia Mondavi, CEO and Co-Proprietor of Mondavi Sisters' Collection.

"Innovation has always been a key element of our family's involvement in the wine industry – this is just the next step to expand our 100% female-owned and operated company to a global audience while diversifying beyond the US Dollar. More importantly, over 100 years of family experience in the wine industry, provides an opportunity to preserve the past, live in the present, and lead for the future – and that is exactly what we are doing, without hesitation." – Giovanna Mondavi, Co-Proprietor and Brand Ambassador.



To execute this, Alycia, also an amateur cryptocurrency investor, consulted with one of their long-time collectors and friend, Jon Geenty, a Data Scientist @ Coin Metrics (bio). With his expertise, the launch of this new payment method is made possible for the Mondavi Sisters to lead the way in Crypto and Wine.

