Old Second National Bank Named Among Best Banks In Illinois

A June 2019 Forbes article describes a "massive divergence" in how well banks are providing services and amenities in today's financial climate. Forbes partnered with Statista to gauge which financial firms have the most satisfied customers. The survey measured financial firms on "overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as five subdimensions (trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice)."

"Being named among 'Best Banks in Illinois' is a terrific accomplishment," said James Eccher, president and CEO of Old Second. "We are grateful for our customers. We wouldn't be where we are today without their loyalty and support over the last 148 years."

Over 25,000 U.S. customers were surveyed about their banking relationships with over 5,000 banks nationwide.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Aurora, IL. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Old Second National Bank, with over 25 banking offices across seven counties in northern Illinois. Old Second Bancorp, Inc.'s common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the symbol OSBC. More information about the Company is available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of its website www.oldsecond.com.

