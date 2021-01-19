Old Stone Press Announces the Release of "Ghosts of the Past" by Mark Downer

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avid military historian, Mark Downer pens his first novel that will be released for sale and distribution February 2, 2021.

An action-packed World War II historical fiction thriller that takes the reader around the world and a peek into the underworld of international art dealing.

Front Cover Mark Downer, author

In the spring of 1945, on the eve of the Allied victory in war-torn Europe, an unmarked German transport plane crash lands deep in the rugged Swiss Alps, and with it is buried one of the greatest single collections of World War II stolen artwork never recovered.



Lying undisturbed in its rocky tomb for over half a century, a family member's deathbed disclosure and war memorabilia hold the key to the existence and dormant location of this incredible treasure.

Subsequently, one man's quest to locate the crash site is unwittingly exposed, and the race to recover the find of a lifetime becomes a fast-paced, action-packed adventure that weaves together an eclectic cast of characters in an international web of intrigue, murder, mystery, and surprise.



Author Bio

Blessed…and cursed with the creative gene, Mark Downer has always found writing to come naturally, a trait inherited from his father, who he touts as a truly remarkable wordsmith. Having always felt the urge to write and attempt to produce commercially successful prose, the dictates of another career path and raising a family of three children derailed any thoughts of his noble ambition.

Children grown and ownership of a successful and self-sustaining business make that predilection a reality today. With a life full of study and interest in history, particularly the military variety, and a reading library full of some of fictions greatest novelists, it only made sense that he pursue his passion drawing upon those inherent experiences, attended by a personal conviction that good always triumphs over evil.

Ghosts of the Past is his first endeavor, created over several years of being drawn back into his creative awakening. It has been the catalyst for his second novel, Setareh Doctrine, which is the first book in the Themis Cooperative thriller series due to be released in early summer of 2021. Look for Caracas Connection to follow in early 2022.

Title: Ghosts of the Past:

Subtitle: The Search For A Lost WWII Art Collection Worth Killing for.

Publication Date: February 2, 2021

ISBN: 978-1-938462-47-4 (Paperback)

978-1-938462-48-1 (eBook)

Trim size: 6 X 9

Page count: 334

BISAC Cat: FIC014050 FICTION / Historical World War II

FIC002000 FICTION / Action & Adventure

FIC022060 FICTION / Mystery & Detective / Historical

FIC027110 FICTION / Romance / Suspense

Price: $16.95 (Paperback)

$ 7.99 (eBook)

Publisher: Old Stone Press

