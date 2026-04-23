Old Stone Press Unveils "Stay Thirsty" by Mark Haertzen, a Bold Look at the Realities of Entrepreneurship

Memoir traces a 60-year entrepreneurial journey marked by risk, resilience, and hard-earned lessons

LA GRANGE, Ky., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Stone Press announces the release of Stay Thirsty: A Serial Entrepreneur's Tale of Success & Failure by Mark Haertzen. The unfiltered memoir examines the realities of building businesses over a career spanning six decades, while encouraging readers to take risks, embrace uncertainty, and pursue ventures of their own.

Front Cover - Stay Thirsty by Mark Haertzen Back cover - Stay Thirsty by Mark Haertzen

The book centers on Rocket Man, Haertzen's most significant venture, which grew from a garage-built prototype into a global manufacturer of beverage dispensing equipment with distribution in 65 countries. It also follows the company's expansion into stadium foodservice concessions, where its walking vendors served beverages at major events across the United States, including the Kentucky Derby, Super Bowl, World Series, Daytona 500, NCAA Final Four, CMA Fest, and Rolling Stones concerts.

Haertzen goes beyond the highlights, detailing the setbacks, risks, and personal challenges with refreshing honesty and humility that shaped his path. He traces his evolution from an instinct-driven entrepreneur to a more analytical business leader, offering a clear-eyed look at what it takes to build and sustain a company over time.

Throughout the book, Haertzen shares "Rocket Wisdom," a set of practical takeaways drawn from experience. One example, "Nothing Sprouts From the Ground Fully Grown," reflects the importance of patience, persistence, and steady progress. The book ultimately serves as both a reflection on his journey and a call for others to take the leap and begin writing their own entrepreneurial stories.

Early reviews highlight the book's direct and insightful approach:

"An engaging and candid memoir that captures both the thrill and the toll of entrepreneurial life." — Kirkus Reviews

"A thoughtful reflection on risk, resilience, and the realities of building a business over time." — Foreword Reviews

"Haertzen delivers practical insights with clarity, making this a valuable read for entrepreneurs." — Printed Word Reviews

A 2026 Independent Press Award winner in Autobiography, the book also underscores the role of mentors, partners, friends, and family, reinforcing the idea that entrepreneurship is a collaborative effort.

About the Author

Mark Haertzen is a lifelong entrepreneur based in La Grange, Kentucky and a graduate of the University of Kentucky. Over six decades, he has launched more than 50 ventures, inventions, and concepts—some successful, others not—across industries including food service, real estate, technology, and consumer products.

His ventures have included a drive-thru coffee concept, marketing services, a real estate brokerage, a residential subdivision, technology companies, a line of cocktail mixes, a board game, and a chain of self-storage facilities. His most notable company, Rocket Man, Inc., became a global provider of beverage dispensing systems.

When he's not writing or developing new ideas, Haertzen enjoys playing poker, boating, and spending time at the beach. He lives with his wife, Debbie, in La Grange, Kentucky. They have two grown sons and a granddaughter.

Book Details

Title: Stay Thirsty: A Serial Entrepreneur's Tale of Success & Failure

Author: Mark Haertzen

Publisher: Old Stone Press

Publication Date: March 24, 2026

Format: Paperback and eBook

Length: 574 pages

Price: $39.95 (paperback); $16.99 (eBook)

ISBN (Paperback): 978-1-938462-83-2

ISBN (eBook): 978-1-938462-84-9

Media Contacts:

Mark Haertzen

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (502) 548-0264

Website: https://staythirstythebook.com/

Publisher: https://oldstonepress.com/

Attn: John Clark

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 502.693.1506

SOURCE Old Stone Press