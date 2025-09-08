Old Tappan Dunkin' to Celebrate Grand Opening with Free Coffee & Brand Giveaways while Giving Back to Local Food Pantry

OLD TAPPAN, N.J., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its brand-new location in Old Tappan on September 15th at 10 AM! Join us for a momentous celebration that's not just about coffee, but also about community spirit! The first 50 customers in line who bring a canned food donation for the Old Tappan Food Pantry will receive a FREE coffee, delicious donut, exciting radio station giveaways, and an awesome swag bag!

Mark your calendars, gather those canned goods, and be part of something special! The grand opening will take place at 200 Old Tappan Rd., and we can't wait to see you there!

Mayor Gallagher expressed his enthusiasm about this new addition to the community, stating, "Old Tappan is very happy that Dunkin' Donuts has chosen to come to Old Tappan. Whether traveling on business or pleasure, Dunkin' Donuts is always a welcome sight to recharge. Old Tappan runs on Dunkin!"

The Old Tappan Food Pantry https://www.oldtappan.net/boards/assistance plays a vital role in our community, with Old Tappan Social Services striving to ensure that senior and disabled residents, as well as those facing difficult times, receive the support they need to preserve their well-being and dignity. With the help of residents, town organizations, and schools, Social Services provides a well-stocked Food Pantry, including fresh produce, and special programs such as the Adopt-a-Family Holiday Program, Holiday Gift Program, Make-a-Senior-Smile Program, Spring/Fall Yard Cleanup, Snow Removal, and Emergency Financial Assistance.

The celebration will kick off at 10 AM and run until noon, featuring the radio station 105.5 FM WDHA of Beasley Media Group, which will be there remotely playing music and providing customers with free station giveaways. Local franchisee Bill Mulholland has invited local officials and first responders for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"We are so excited to bring the convenience and great coffee of Dunkin' to Old Tappan," said Bill Mulholland, Old Tappan Dunkin' franchisee. "For years, frequenting Dunkin' has been a part of our daily routine, and we look forward to bringing that sense of community and tradition to the Old Tappan area for years to come!"

Don't miss out on this exciting event! Bring your canned goods, enjoy delicious Dunkin' treats, and celebrate with us as we embark on this new journey together.

See you on September 15th at 10 AM! Old Tappan runs on Dunkin'!

Dunkin', founded in 1950, is the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, with more than 14,000 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit InspireBrands.com.

