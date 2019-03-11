Old Town Alexandria's Rock-It Grill to Celebrate 30-Year Anniversary with Fundraiser Event on March 31

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, March 31 at 1pm, the Rock-It Grill will be hosting an event to celebrate its 30-year anniversary and also to raise money for Guiding Eyes for the Blind, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing guide dogs to the blind and visually impaired.

Rock-It Grill Rock-It Grill

"We are excited to be hosting this event, not only to celebrate 30 years as an Old Town staple, but also to give back to the community," said Laura Seiss, owner of the Rock-It. "Additionally, we wouldn't be here without the tremendous support from our patrons. We're thrilled to celebrate them the way they have celebrated us for the last 30 years."

The event will include:

50/50 raffle

Gift basket raffle

Karaoke for kids

Photo ops with Guiding Eyes pups in training (small donation suggested)

Visitors are welcome to stop in for food and drinks, socialize with Guiding Eyes pups and their puppy raisers, and participate in karaoke, which will begin at 1pm and will run throughout the afternoon into the regularly scheduled karaoke time, ending around 1:30am.

About Rock-It Grill (www.rockit-grill.com):

The Rock-It Grill, located on King St. in Old Town Alexandria, has been a neighborhood fixture since 1989. The bar was founded by Gary Wayne Miller, originally as GW's, and became the Rock-It Grill in 1997. They are best known for their diverse food and drink menu, relaxed environment and karaoke 7 nights a week. The Rock-It has supported its local community with events like Karaoke with Cops every summer, raising funds for our police and K9 units. Rock-It is located at 1319 King St. and is a short walk from the King Street Metro with ample street parking.

About Guiding Eyes for the Blind (www.guidingeyes.org):

In 1954, Guiding Eyes for the Blind was founded to enrich the lives of blind and visually impaired men and women. Since that time, Guiding Eyes has become one of the foremost guide dog schools in the world, graduating more than 7,000 guide dog teams. Guiding Eyes for the Blind is a not-for-profit 501 (c) (3) organization. It provides professionally trained Guiding Eyes dogs, training and lifetime support services to students free of charge with funds raised solely through the generosity of individuals, corporations, foundations and civic organizations. Guiding Eyes for the Blind's Headquarters and Training Center is located in Yorktown Heights, New York and its Canine Development Center is located in Patterson, New York.

Media contact:

Laura Seiss, Owner

(844) 325-4459

210687@email4pr.com

Facebook

Twitter

SOURCE Rock-It Grill

Related Links

http://www.rockit-grill.com

