Old Trestle Distillery Announces the Release of Sierra Vodka, the only Vodka distilled in Tahoe, with 100% Sierra Nevada water

TRUCKEE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California based Old Trestle Distillery is proud to announce the release of Sierra Vodka, the only vodka made in Tahoe with 100% Sierra Nevada sourced water. To celebrate the release, Old Trestle Distillery will partner with Truckee-based Old Town Tap for a New Year's Evening of dinner and drinks to close out 2019 and ring in 2020 in style.

Sierra Vodka is the first vodka to be fermented, distilled, filtered, bottled, and labeled in the Truckee/Tahoe region. An American corn-based vodka, made from 100% California Yellow Corn grown in the Sacramento Valley, Sierra Vodka is a utilitarian ode to the lifeblood of the Truckee/Tahoe region. The sweet aromas of the vodka allude to the base grain of corn, while the flavor is balanced with a clean, crisp, and sturdy finish.

"We are thrilled to announce the release of Truckee/Tahoe's first Vodka that is truly from the region," said Jake Holshue, Master Distiller at Old Trestle Distillery. "This release is another step in Old Trestle's journey to take the elements and terroir of the mountains in which we live and present them to the world in the form of high-quality spirits."

Come join the teams from Old Trestle Distillery and Old Town Tap for a special educational taste event on New Year's Eve this year. Chef Jon Rosa has crafted a five-course meal highlighting seasonal ingredients, and some special elements that you'd want to see on a New Year's Eve menu. Pairing with the meal, Spirits from Old Trestle Distillery will be masterfully blended with five unique cocktails highlighting Vodka and Gin all made locally by Master Distiller, Jake Holshue.



About Old Trestle Distillery

Based in the heart of the Sierra Mountains, in northern California, Old Trestle Distillery combines the best of the past with an innovative forward-looking passion to produce world-class products and experiences from the source of the world's best water. Founded in 2012, Old Trestle is the first Truckee distillery in over 100 years bringing the art and craft of distilling back to the Tahoe region. Old Trestle currently offers award-winning Gins and Vodka, with its first whiskey available in mid-2020.

About Old Town Tap

Husband and wife team Marlena and Luke opened Old Town Tap in historic downtown Truckee, CA, in May 2016 to bring something inspired to the community – Gastro Italian cuisine created with local ingredients and crafted through old school preservation methods, with impeccable service.

Contact: info@oldtrestle.com

SOURCE Old Trestle Distillery