Old Whaling Co. Introduces 'Knot Scented,' a New Fragrance-Free Line of the Brand's Best-Selling Bath & Body Essentials

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Whaling Co. is pleased to announce the launch of its 'Knot Scented' collection, a new identity for the fragrance-free line of the brand's best-selling bath & body essentials. The line includes fragrance-free and color-free handmade bar soap, bath bombs, and body butter.

Old Whaling Co.'s Knot Scented collection expands upon the brand's mission to create beautifully crafted, gentle, and affordable products for everyone. While all Old Whaling Co. products are thoughtfully crafted to be gentle on sensitive skin, the Knot Scented collection offers an option for those who prefer or need their everyday body essentials without fragrance or color.

Handcrafted in Charleston, S.C., and formulated with the same mild ingredients that Old Whaling Co. products are known for, these fragrance-free and color-free products are incredibly creamy, nourishing and moisturizing for all ages. The multi-purpose bar soap meant for body, hair, and face is enhanced with goat's milk extract for soothing properties, while the body butter is formulated with gentle shea butter and aloe and comes in a travel size. Knot Scented bath bombs create a relaxing, fizzy oasis for those with extra sensitive skin, featuring calming epsom salts and oils.

The Knot Scented collection packaging features custom sailboat artwork by local Charleston artist, Blakely Little. Old Whaling Co. is thrilled to team up again with Little on this special line of products.

Knot Scented by Old Whaling Co. is available at oldwhalingco.com, Old Whaling Co. retail stores, and in select boutiques nationwide. Prices range from $8 - $16.

About Old Whaling Co.

Old Whaling Co. is a Charleston, S.C.-based line of beautifully crafted, gentle, and affordable bath & body essentials inspired by the sea. Founded in 2012 by April Budney, the products are handmade from thoughtfully sourced ingredients formulated to leave skin incredibly soft, clean, and moisturized. Old Whaling Co. is rooted in the coast, with signature scents meant to evoke treasured coastal destinations and memories of past travels. The line includes bar soaps, body butters, bath bombs, and candles made from simple ingredients. All products are paraben free, phthalate free, sulfate free, gluten free, mineral oil free and never tested on animals.

In addition to the brand's three retail locations in Charleston, Old Whaling Co. is available online at oldwhaling.co and in select stores nationwide.

SOURCE Old Whaling Co.