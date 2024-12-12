Old World Christmas Brought Holiday Magic to Portsmouth, Ohio by achieving the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS(™) title for the Largest Christmas Ornament Exchange

This festive event comes after a nationwide contest where Old World Christmas fans voted for their favorite Christmas town to host the ornament swap. Officially recognized as a Hallmark Hometown Christmas Town, Portsmouth was voted the lucky winner, thanks to its transformation into a winter wonderland each holiday season.

Three hundred and sixty individuals participated in the ornament exchange and took home their very own Old World Christmas ornament to cherish for the holiday seasons to come. Festivities also included a DJ playing holiday tunes, delicious seasonal treats, and photo opportunities. This was a new world record attempt with a minimum of two hundred and fifty people required.

"The ornament exchange was a wonderful way to give back to our loyal fanbase and celebrate the magic of Christmas, as well as our 45th anniversary," said Neal Applefeld, President and CEO of Old World Christmas. "We cherish being a part of families' Christmas traditions, and we hope that others around the country will host their own ornament swap and build new memories."

For more information, visit oldworldchristmas.com or follow Old World Christmas on Instagram @oldworldchristmas .

About Old World Christmas

Founded in 1979, Old World Christmas offers the most extensive and best-loved collection with over 1,700 proprietary designs in styles ranging from traditional to whimsical. The vast selection of heirloom quality and affordable ornaments offers many choices to fit an array of personality or style. For more information, visit www.oldworldchristmas.com .

Media Contact:

Brilliant PR & Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Old World Christmas