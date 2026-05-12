Old World Christmas® Unveils 2026 Partnerships with Elvis, KISS & More

New and expanded collections span music legends, General Mills classics, and beloved stories from Penguin Young Readers

SPOKANE, Wash., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Old World Christmas®, the premier brand of Christmas ornaments in the country, today announced multiple new licensing partnerships for the creation of hand-blown glass ornaments. Elvis Presley, Def Leppard, Bee Gees, KISS, an expanded General Mills line, and new Penguin Young Readers properties like The Little Engine That Could will each be brought to life this holiday season in delicately hand-painted, hand-glittered ornaments created to capture the spirit of these iconic brands and artists.

"This year's lineup is a celebration of legends," said Neal Applefeld, President & CEO, Old World Christmas. "From the King of Rock 'n' Roll to the greatest rock bands of all time, to beloved books that have been passed down through generations, these partnerships bring something extraordinary to the tree. We're giving fans a way to honor the artists and stories that have shaped their lives, and that's what putting memories on the tree is all about."

Elvis Presley takes center stage on this year's tree. The King of Rock 'n' Roll needs no introduction — his music, his style, and his legacy are unlike anything the world has ever seen. Old World Christmas will honor Elvis with ornaments that capture the spirit, swagger, and soul of one of the most iconic entertainers of all time.

Three more rock legends are joining the ornament tree for the first time. Def Leppard, The Bee Gees, and KISS each bring their own unmistakable energy and devoted fan bases to the collection. Whether you're pouring some sugar, stayin' alive, or rocking and rolling all night, there's an ornament this year to celebrate the soundtrack of your life.

Penguin Young Readers expands its presence in the Old World Christmas lineup with new titles joining the collection. The partnership builds on Old World Christmas's tradition of celebrating beloved literary brands that connect readers of all ages — bringing the magic of iconic stories from the page to the tree.

General Mills continues its beloved presence in the Old World Christmas family with a significant expansion of its ornament line. Building on last year's fan-favorite debut, the expanded collection will feature even more of the iconic brands that have fueled mornings, after-school snacks, and family dinners for generations.

Once released this fall, all newly licensed ornaments will be available at www.oldworldchristmas.com or in retail stores across the US. Stay up to date on all Old World Christmas news by following @OldWorldChristmas on Instagram and Facebook.

About Old World Christmas

Founded in 1979, Old World Christmas offers the most extensive and best-loved collection with over 2,000 proprietary designs in styles ranging from traditional to whimsical. The vast selection of heirloom quality and affordable ornaments offers many choices to fit an array of personality or style. For more information, visit www.oldworldchristmas.com.

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SOURCE Old World Christmas