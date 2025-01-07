Old World Labs at CES 2025: Integrating Agents into Humanoid Robots and Virtual Worlds

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Old World Labs (OWL) is thrilled to unveil its revolutionary "Agents as a Service" technology at CES 2025, showcasing its seamless integration into humanoid robots and virtual environments. This cutting-edge innovation positions OWL at the forefront of the rapidly evolving agent-driven robotics market, redefining the potential of AI in both physical and digital spaces.

Experience the Future of Humanoid Robotics and AI at Booth #8777

Introducing Replicants by Old World Labs

OWL's latest advancements enable AI agents to seamlessly inhabit and operate humanoid robots, allowing them to reason, interact, and adapt to 3D environments in real-time. These agents are not confined to robotics alone but extend their capabilities into virtual worlds, enabling a unified AI presence across physical and digital realms. Visitors to booth #8777 can engage directly with these agents in humanoid robots, on screens, and within virtual platforms—all connected by OWL's groundbreaking "Replicants" system.

Meet the First Self-Replicating Agent System

Debuting at CES, OWL's Replicants technology combines AI-driven reasoning with resource-aware robotics, setting a new benchmark for sustainable and scalable industrial automation. Replicants empower humanoid robots to function as intelligent, autonomous entities capable of adapting to complex tasks while seamlessly interfacing with virtual environments. This integration bridges the gap between physical robotics and immersive digital experiences, bringing AI agents to life like never before.

Quote from Nick Liverman, Founder of Old World Labs

"CES 2025 is an opportunity to showcase how Old World Labs is redefining AI and robotics. With Replicants, we're introducing self-replicating agents that extend AI capabilities beyond traditional boundaries. By integrating agents into humanoid robots and virtual worlds, we're paving the way for accessible, adaptive, and scalable solutions across industries," said Nick Liverman. "Our mission is to empower people and organizations with intelligent systems that can operate in the real world and virtual environments alike."

Hands-On Demonstrations and Workshops

Attendees at CES 2025 can look forward to:

Live Demonstrations: Interact with humanoid robots powered by OWL's advanced agent systems and see how they reason and adapt in real-world scenarios.

Explore how OWL's agents function seamlessly across digital environments and physical robotics.

Explore how OWL's agents function seamlessly across digital environments and physical robotics. Interactive Workshops: Learn how to implement OWL's "Agents as a Service" technology in your own projects, whether in robotics, manufacturing, or virtual applications.

About Old World Labs

Founded by Nick Liverman in 2012, Old World Labs has been a trailblazer in 3D printing, robotics, and AI. Known for its high-precision 3D printers and innovative solutions, OWL now leads the charge in integrating intelligent agents into humanoid robots and virtual worlds. By merging cutting-edge AI with real-world applications, OWL continues to set the standard for technological innovation. For more information, visit www.oldworldlabs.com .

Where to Find Us

Old World Labs will be located at the LV North Hall, booth #8777. Don't miss this opportunity to witness the future of AI, robotics, and virtual integration.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces25.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=0014V00003uGRiBQAW.

