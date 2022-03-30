Oldcastle APG Acquires Leading Hardscapes Manufacturer Calstone

Bolsters Solutions Offering for Customers in Northern California

ATLANTA, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oldcastle APG, a CRH company, today announced its acquisition of Calstone, a leading manufacturer of pavers, concrete masonry, segmental retaining walls and packaged products based in Northern California. Serving high-demand hardscapes markets including San Francisco, Sacramento, San José and the Central Valley-area, Calstone has an established reputation for its exceptional product quality and customer-centric approach to business among professionals and customers across the building products industry.

"This is a strategically important addition to the Oldcastle APG family as we strive to offer complete outdoor living solutions to our customers across the country," said Tim Ortman, President, Oldcastle APG. "Calstone fits seamlessly into APG's existing portfolio, elevating our product lines and manufacturing capabilities in California to a new level."

Established in 1947, Calstone operates out of three manufacturing facilities located in Tracy, Gilroy and San Martin. Over the past 75 years, Calstone has pursued continual product innovation to exceed customer expectations and sustain its position as a leader in the residential and commercial construction sectors. With its strong presence in the growing Northern California market, Calstone provides Oldcastle APG the opportunity to generate meaningful synergies and better serve customers in the region.

Moreover, the addition of Calstone strengthens Oldcastle APG's ability to meet the growing demand for sustainable building products, as Calstone's circular production process incorporates the use of recycled materials.

This acquisition aligns with several recent purchases by Oldcastle APG, including EP Henry and Pebble Technology International, which are targeted to expand solutions offerings in attractive markets.

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, is a leading provider of outdoor living and building materials, with industry-leading positions in hardscapes, concrete masonry, bagged dry mixes, lawn and garden, pool finishes and composite decking. Oldcastle APG's brand portfolio includes Belgard hardscapes, Echelon masonry, Sakrete and Amerimix packaged products, Pebble Technology International pool finishes, and MoistureShield composite decking. For more information, visit www.oldcastleapg.com.

About CRH

CRH is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.77,400 people at c.3,200 operating locations in 28 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America and Europe and also has regional positions in Asia. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 Index, the EURO STOXX 50 Index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE. For more information, visit www.crh.com.

