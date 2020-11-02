Oldcastle APG® Doubles Capped Decking Capacity with MoistureShield® Plant Investment

ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MoistureShield Composite Decking, part of Oldcastle APG, today announced plans to increase its capped composite decking production by up to 50% at the company's centrally located Springdale, Arkansas plant. The high-performance decking manufacturer expects to add capacity by the second quarter of 2021.

The investment will position MoistureShield, which uses 95% recycled content to manufacture low-maintenance decking, to meet growing customer demand for its capped wood composite products.

MoistureShield's Vision® premium capped composite and Vantage™ non-capped composite are currently produced at the Springdale facility. In late 2019, Springdale began producing MoistureShield Elevate™, an entry-level capped composite decking product. The latest investment will significantly increase production volume for Elevate, as well as a soon-to-be-launched new product line from MoistureShield.

"MoistureShield continues investing in key areas where opportunities for growth and increased customer demand are evident," said Ken O'Neill, EVP of National Group, Oldcastle APG. "We look forward to how this investment will double production at Springdale and evolve our ability to lead the market as the premier supplier of composite decking."

"As homeowners search for more durable, low-maintenance alternatives to traditional wood decking, demand for our MoistureShield decking products is steadily rising," said Tim Ortman, President, Oldcastle APG. "With a proven history of 30 years with no structural field failures and increasing consumer confidence in the market, this facility enhancement is necessary to continue serving our customers. We remain committed to meeting their needs, something our investment in Springdale will enable us to live up to."

MoistureShield (formerly AERT) was acquired by Oldcastle APG in 2017, launching the outdoor living manufacturer into the attractive composite decking category. MoistureShield Composite Decking complements Oldcastle APG's full portfolio of outdoor living materials, including Belgard® pavers, Echelon® masonry, Sakrete® concrete mixes, and Amerimix® mortars.

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of outdoor living products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operating locations in 30 countries worldwide. MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, manufactures composite deck boards serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets. Learn more at www.MoistureShield.com.

