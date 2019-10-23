Oldcastle APG Joins the North American Wholesale Lumber Association (NAWLA) as Distribution for MoistureShield Continues to Expand

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oldcastle® APG, a CRH Company, announced its membership in the North American Wholesale Lumber Association (NAWLA) to help support the growth and expansion of its innovative MoistureShield® wood composite decking and railing products. Partnering with NAWLA will assist MoistureShield®, a division of Oldcastle APG, as it accelerates and enhances networking opportunities and communications within the forest products industry.

"We're proud to be a member of NAWLA, with its rich heritage in the forest products industry since the turn of the century," said Matt Bruce, Vice President of Sales for MoistureShield. "We were also pleased to take part in NAWLA's recent Traders Market and look forward to additional events that can help leverage our relationships within the industry, expand our resources and streamline our channel operations."

Founded in 1893, NAWLA has been at the heart of the lumber industry longer than any forest products organization. Representing the very best of wholesalers, manufacturers and service provider companies, NAWLA is considered an essential link between manufacturers, distributors and retailers. A crucial resource for navigating the lumber supply chain, the organization seeks to reduce procurement costs, expand product selection and add value to products to meet the needs of its members.

Oldcastle APG's MoistureShield product line features Vision® capped wood composite decking with a modern, variegated appearance and the exclusive DiamondDefense™ coating. MoistureShield also features its unique CoolDeck® technology, for select products, which reduces deck board surface temperatures by up to 35% compared to conventional capped composites. Other products include Infuse® decking, with a realistic wood-grain finish; and Vantage®, an uncapped composite with the workability of wood. All MoistureShield decking features its proprietary Solid Core Difference™ for advanced strength and moisture resistance.

Manufactured from 95% recycled content, MoistureShield diverts tens of millions of pounds of plastic and wood scrap from landfills annually. It can be installed directly on the ground, in the ground or under water. The line is backed by an industry-leading warranty against decay, rot and termite damage.

About Oldcastle APG:

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of outdoor living products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operating locations in 32 countries worldwide. MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, proudly manufactures composite deck boards and related products, serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets. The development of new technologies and patents has enabled MoistureShield to manufacture superior composite products from recycled wood fiber and recycled polyethylene plastic. Learn more at www.MoistureShield.com.

About NAWLA:

NAWLA - the North American Wholesale Lumber Association delivers unparalleled access to relationships and resources that improve business strategy and performance through sales growth, cost savings and operational efficiencies for wholesalers and manufacturers of forest products and other building materials that conduct business in North America. Visit www.NAWLA.org.

SOURCE Oldcastle APG