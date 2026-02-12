Oldcastle APG Launches Innovative Outdoor Products and Solutions at International Builders' Show

North America's Largest Building Products Manufacturer Supports Builders from Foundation to Finish

ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, the leading provider of outdoor building solutions in North America, will showcase its newest product innovations and end-to-end builder partnership solutions at the 2026 NAHB International Builders' Show in Orlando, Fla., from February 17 – 19. As affordability and labor challenges persist, builders and developers face increasing pressure to deliver outdoor spaces that enhance livability in homes, communities and commercial environments while maximizing operational efficiency and long-term value.

Backed by the stability, scale, and resources of CRH, Oldcastle APG offers unmatched portfolio breadth, a comprehensive distribution network, and new technology to support a foundation-to-finish approach designed to meet today's market demands. At IBS, Oldcastle APG will debut several innovations across its portfolio–including Belgard's Papyrus Artforms, a Best of IBS Finalist, and emerging augmented reality (AR) technology. Attendees will learn how simplifying the design, specification and build process through one trusted partner can reduce costs, improve performance, and help projects move from concept to installation more efficiently.

AlumiCast™ Surface Technology Redefines Aluminum Aesthetics at Composite Economics

AlumiCast™ is a breakthrough surface technology that delivers the look of aluminum with the value and performance advantages of composite materials. By combining proven Composicore® composite material with a new proprietary aluminum-look cap layer, AlumiCast creates a new category of outdoor products with a premium architectural aesthetic — without splitting, rotting, warping, or molding.

AlumiCast enables more competitive bids on aluminum-look projects, expanding opportunity and protecting margins while delivering durable, low-maintenance performance.

AlumiCast expands what's possible, launching in two new products at IBS:

RDI Fusion Rail (with AlumiCast Technology): A sleek, modern railing system that delivers aluminum aesthetics ideal for builders seeking premium style without premium material pricing. Fusion features wood-free Composicore® construction paired with AlumiCast's minimalist black finish. Includes a matching gate kit to ensure design continuity across decks, balconies, and outdoor living spaces.

Catalyst Manchester Fence (with AlumiCast Technology): The classic Manchester style fence design, now reimagined with the performance and value of composite. Featuring the same bold, contemporary profile homeowners expect, Manchester pairs its high-gloss aluminum look with durability and value, offering a long-lasting alternative that helps builders streamline installs and win more bids.

Coming soon, RDI Railing will debut another revolutionary new product:

RDI Overlook™: A new railing system that brings the popular T-rail profile of RDI's Finyl Line into composite construction. Featuring Composicore® material and a sought-after black satin finish, Overlook delivers modern design appeal in one of the most value-driven railing categories.

Design and Modularity Bring Depth and Flexibility to Belgard's Hardscapes Portfolio

Belgard expands its offerings with design updates, new products and innovative systems:

Papyrus Artforms: The award-winning Artforms modular panel system is now available in Belgard's unique Papyrus texture. A Best of IBS finalist, this innovation combines Artforms' proven modular panelized construction system with an organic, hand-tooled aesthetic, allowing designers and contractors to create elevated seating walls, outdoor kitchens, fire features, planters, and more while delivering high-end visual impact with systemized efficiency.

Delmaro Coping: Supporting more cohesive poolside designs, Delmaro 60mm coping delivers a complete solution for pool builds. Its contemporary, small-format profile creates a clean, continuous finish for freeform steps and edges that pairs well with PebbleTec's aggregate pool finishes, while true 3" sizing ensures seamless compatibility with Belgard modular pavers.

Tandem Omni Connector™: The Tandem Wall System is a modular block system approach that allows builders to create multiple vertical structures including walls, steps, landings, outdoor kitchens and more with a simple interlocking block and veneer system. The new Tandem Omni Connector enhances flexibility by enabling secure attachment across various substrates, supporting durable, ventilated and drained wall assemblies.

Supporting more cohesive poolside designs, Delmaro 60mm coping delivers a complete solution for pool builds. Its contemporary, small-format profile creates a clean, continuous finish for freeform steps and edges that pairs well with PebbleTec's aggregate pool finishes, while true 3" sizing ensures seamless compatibility with Belgard modular pavers. Tandem Omni Connector™: The Tandem Wall System is a modular block system approach that allows builders to create multiple vertical structures including walls, steps, landings, outdoor kitchens and more with a simple interlocking block and veneer system. The new Tandem Omni Connector enhances flexibility by enabling secure attachment across various substrates, supporting durable, ventilated and drained wall assemblies.

Together, Artforms, Delmaro Coping and Tandem offer contractors a more innovative and efficient way to build distinctive outdoor environments with fewer components and greater versatility.

"Our team is committed to giving builders and developers everything they need, from integrated design to complete outdoor living and infrastructure solutions, all delivered through one trusted partner," says Tim Ortman, President of Americas Building Products at CRH. "Our integrated, foundation-to-finish approach supports projects of all sizes with innovative products, design and training resources, digital partnerships, and a powerful distribution network, helping contractors reduce complexity, speed up their timelines, and deliver quality at scale."

The Oldcastle APG booth (W3467) will also showcase Oldcastle APG's signature brands, including RDI® Railing , Catalyst™ Fence Solutions , MoistureShield® Composite Decking & Railing , Belgard® Hardscapes , Echelon Masonry and PebbleTec® Pool Finishes . Oldcastle APG will also highlight commercial-ready solutions such as permeable pavers and stormwater management systems that support resilient, sustainable project design. This comprehensive outdoor living portfolio, coupled with Oldcastle APG's partnership across design, training and distribution, helps professional builders and contractors simplify their business and increase profitability.

To learn more, attendees are invited to explore the full range of partnership opportunities and products and connect with experts from the Oldcastle APG team. Additionally, Oldcastle APG will host an exclusive press conference on Wednesday, February 18, at 8:00 AM in Booth W3467 to share exciting updates and innovative new products for the upcoming year. For more information, visit oldcastleapg.com .

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle® APG, a CRH Company, is North America's leading provider of innovative outdoor living solutions that enable customers to Live Well Outside. The manufacturer's portfolio of premier building products inspires endless possibilities while providing enduring outdoor spaces where people can connect, reflect and recharge. Award winning brands include Belgard® hardscapes, Echelon® Masonry, MoistureShield® composite decking, RDI® railing, Catalyst™ Fence Solutions, Sakrete® packaged concrete, Amerimix® mortar, Pebble Technology International® pool finishes, Lawn & Garden mulches and landscape features, and Techniseal® sands and sealant technologies. For more information, visit oldcastleapg.com .

About CRH

CRH is the leading provider of building materials critical to modernizing infrastructure. With our team of 80,000 people across 4,000 locations, our unmatched scale, connected portfolio, and deep local relationships make us the partner of choice for transportation, water, and reindustrialization projects, shaping communities for a better tomorrow. CRH (NYSE: CRH) is a member of the S&P 500 Index. For more information, visit CRH.com.

