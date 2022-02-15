Oldcastle APG Plant Expansion Doubles Capacity for MoistureShield® Composite Decking

"Dealers and distributors can expect the timing of the expansion to be fully executed for the Q2 decking demand, with inventory having immediate availability," said Matthew Bruce, Vice President of Sales, Oldcastle APG. "We're excited to begin 2022 with renewed capacity that will allow our contractors to best serve their customers and give them a competitive edge to continue achieving success."

Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, acquired MoistureShield (formerly AERT) in 2017, which has since been a signature staple in the Company's portfolio alongside Belgard® pavers, Echelon® masonry, Sakrete® concrete mixes, and Amerimix® mortars.

MoistureShield's Solid Core™ manufacturing process provides protection against moisture absorption, warping, rotting, and damage from insects, whether installed in the ground, on the ground or even underwater. Proven in the field for 30 years with zero structural failures, it is backed by a 50-year transferrable structural warranty for all decking series. Learn more at www.moistureshield.com.

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of outdoor living products, is part of CRH's Building Products Division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operating locations in 29 countries worldwide. MoistureShield manufactures composite deck boards serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets. Find out more at www.moistureshield.com.

SOURCE MoistureShield