Oldcastle APG's Amerimix Mortar Brand Enhances Website for Improved User Experience

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerimix, Oldcastle APG's brand of time-saving, pre-blended mortar, has launched a new website to offer web users an improved experience in both design and product selection. With a pro-friendly, approachable feel, all necessary product and technical information is just a click away. The new Amerimix website features optimized navigation, improved functionality on mobile devices and bold, jobsite-related imagery.

With sections specifically designed for architects, masonry professionals and dealers, Amerimix has added a variety of online tools, including estimating calculators and color visualizers to help professionals choose the right mortar to design their projects. The website also allows users to easily request an onsite product demo and order color cards for mortar and stucco. And, the enhanced experience of being able to view estimations and colors on their smartphone or tablet increases productivity for pros on the jobsite.

The new Amerimix website incorporates their "Ditch the Sand Pile" campaign, winner of the Exhibitor Magazine Sizzle Award at the 2018 World of Concrete Expo in Las Vegas. The website stats explain how the Amerimix portfolio of precisely pre-blended mortars can be mixed 50 percent faster and provide economic and time savings compared to the inaccurate practice of mixing from a sand pile. For example, masons can use 445 Amerimix bulk bags or repeat the mixing of cement, lime, and sand 4,000 times. Amerimix yields 30 percent more mortar on the job and can save up to $5,000 per job. The website also highlights bulk and silo programs for large commercial jobs.

New to the site is a cross-over link to Oldcastle APG's Echelon masonry products, including their Artisan Masonry Stone Veneers to complement the Amerimix line of Stone Veneer Mortars. Echelon's block colors have also been added to the Amerimix visualization tools, offering Oldcastle products alongside their mortars as a cohesive and complementary masonry solution.

For more information about Amerimix, visit http://www.amerimix.com. To learn more about Echelon, visit www.EchelonMasonry.com.

About Amerimix:

An Oldcastle APG brand, Amerimix manufactures and delivers quality pre-blended mortars, stuccos, grouts, and specialty cements to meet the needs of developers, general contractors, plasterers, and masons. Amerimix serves the commercial, industrial, institutional, and residential markets throughout the United States. Products are sold direct to contractors, through a licensee network and/or through distributors by an experienced sales team. Learn more at http://www.Amerimix.com

