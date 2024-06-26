OLDCASTLE BUILDINGENVELOPE, INC. APPOINTS MARK ADAMSON AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

DALLAS, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, Inc. ("OBE"), the leading manufacturer, fabricator and distributor of architectural hardware solutions, glass and glazing systems in North America, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Adamson as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2024.

Mark Adamson, CEO, Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope

Mr. Adamson has over 35 years of experience leading and growing global companies in the building products sector, including as Chief Executive Officer of Fletcher Building and Formica Corporation. Mr. Adamson also has experience as a private equity Operating Partner where he worked closely with management teams to execute organic and inorganic growth initiatives. Mr. Adamson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business and Finance with Honours from Northumbria University in the UK and qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Deloitte.

"I am thrilled to join OBE and look forward to working closely with our talented team to help our customers solve their most demanding design and project challenges," said Mr. Adamson. "Our unwavering commitment to customers remains providing industry-leading quality, reliability and product innovation with excellent service."

OBE thanks Michael Marcely for his leadership as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Marcely will resume his role as Chief Financial Officer of OBE.

About Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, Inc.

Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, Inc. is North America's leading vertically integrated manufacturer, fabricator and distributor of architectural hardware, glass and glazing systems. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, OBE is a world-class building products company with significant presence in every major market in the U.S. and Canada. OBE manufactures high-performance architectural glass products and aluminum framing systems and distributes complementary hardware and glazing supplies. OBE delivers products to a broad customer base of architects, glaziers, contractors and developers serving diversified residential and commercial construction end-markets. With approximately 6,400 employees, OBE operates 88 manufacturing and distribution facilities in five countries. For more information visit www.obe.com.

About KPS Capital Partners, LP

KPS, through its affiliated management entities, is the manager of the KPS Special Situations Funds, a family of investment funds with approximately $21.6 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2024). For over three decades, the Partners of KPS have worked exclusively to realize significant capital appreciation by making controlling equity investments in manufacturing and industrial companies across a diverse array of industries, including basic materials, branded consumer, healthcare and luxury products, automotive parts, capital equipment and general manufacturing. KPS creates value for its investors by working constructively with talented management teams to make businesses better, and generates investment returns by structurally improving the strategic position, competitiveness and profitability of its portfolio companies, rather than primarily relying on financial leverage. The KPS Funds' portfolio companies generate aggregate annual revenues of approximately $19.6 billion, operate 223 manufacturing facilities in 26 countries and have approximately 47,000 employees, directly and through joint ventures worldwide (as of March 31, 2024). The KPS investment strategy and portfolio companies are described in detail at www.kpsfund.com.

