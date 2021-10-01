Oldcastle Infrastructure Enhances Solutions Offering with National Pipe & Plastics, Inc. Acquisition

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oldcastle Infrastructure™, A CRH Company, announced today that it has acquired National Pipe & Plastics, Inc. ("National"). National provides PVC pipe based end-to-end solutions serving the potable water, wastewater, electrical conduit, and drainage markets from two East Coast locations. The company is headquartered in Endicott, New York, with manufacturing locations in Endicott and Greensboro, North Carolina. National has served the PVC pipe market for over 50 years, establishing a strong reputation based on customer service and product quality.

The strategic addition of PVC pipe to Oldcastle Infrastructure's offering further enables the company to provide fully integrated solutions that connect and protect critical utility infrastructure from source to consumer. Demand for PVC pipe continues to grow, supported by long-term macro trends and continually increasing market adoption. PVC pipe also has strong sustainability benefits including a long service life and recyclability potential.

"National serves the same markets and end customers as Oldcastle Infrastructure, with PVC pipe frequently being installed next to our products on the same jobsites by the same contractors," said Jason Jackson, President of Oldcastle Infrastructure. "Combining PVC pipe with Oldcastle Infrastructure's existing products will create a unique offering and an opportunity to provide customers with value-added end-to-end solutions."

About Oldcastle Infrastructure

Oldcastle Infrastructure, A CRH Company, is the leading provider of building materials, products and services for infrastructure projects to several North American market sectors, including: Water, Communications, Energy and Transportation. For more information, visit www.oldcastleinfrastructure.com.

About CRH

CRH (LSE: CRH), (ISE: CRG), (NYSE: CRH) is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.77,000 people at c.3,100 operating locations in 29 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America and Europe and also has regional positions in Asia. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 Index, the EURO STOXX 50 Index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE. For more information visit www.crh.com.

