Oldcastle Infrastructure Extends Presence to Upper Midwest with Hancock Concrete Acquisition

ATLANTA, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oldcastle Infrastructure™, a CRH company, announced today that it has acquired Hancock Concrete Products LLC from Superior Industries. Hancock Concrete is a manufacturer of concrete pipe and precast products in the United States upper Midwest.

"Founded in 1917, Hancock Concrete has been a trusted partner with a long track record of serving the upper Midwest. Its well-rounded product offering and people first approach are a great addition to our growing business," said Jason Jackson, President, Oldcastle Infrastructure. "The acquisition complements Oldcastle Infrastructure's existing product offering, while further expanding the company's presence and customer base in the infrastructure market."

"The acquisition of Hancock Concrete aligns with our strategy to expand in key growth areas such as the water infrastructure, energy and communications markets," stated Eric Rhea, Pipe & Precast President, Oldcastle Infrastructure. "It is a pleasure to welcome aboard such a talented group, and together we will be a stronger organization, better positioned to become our customers' strategic partner of choice."

About Oldcastle Infrastructure

Oldcastle Infrastructure, A CRH Company, is the leading provider of building materials, products and services for infrastructure projects to several North American market sectors, including: Communications, Energy, Transportation and Water. For more information, visit www.oldcastleinfrastructure.com.

