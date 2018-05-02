Older Adult Mental Health Is Focus of NRCI Community Conference

Registration is now open. Housed at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, NRCI works to overcome the stigma of mental illness through promoting educational programs and supporting organizations engaged in mental illness research.

Conference discussion groups will be moderated by experts from such organizations as North Shore Senior Center, CJE SeniorLife, and Life Changes Counseling and Care Planning, and will focus on some of the most pressing topics facing older adults, including finding needed support when one is on one's own, developmental issues in aging, managing anxiety and depression as one ages, and coping with loss.

The opening panel includes experts:

Jeffrey Rediger , M.D., MDiv, is on the faculty at Harvard Medical School and serves as the Chief of Behavioral Medicine at Caritas Good Samaritan Medical Center. He will share advances in integrative medicine and effective approaches to addressing older adult mental health. Dr. Rediger's innovative approaches to holistic health have gained national attention though publications and appearances on the Oprah Winfrey and Dr. Oz shows.

Stanley G. McCracken, Ph.D., LCSW, RDDP is a lecturer at the University of Chicago, School of Social Service Administration. He has 40 years' experience as a clinician, educator, and consultant, and has published on mental health and older adults for the National Center for Gerontological Social Work Education. He regularly consults with Rush University Health and Aging and Road Home Programs; Lake County Veterans and Families Service Foundation; and Asian Human Services.

Nancy Carstedt, Executive Director of NAMI, Cook County North Suburban, will share her personal recovery journey.

"There have been so many advances which empower people to live vibrant, fulfilling lives as they age," said Kate Mahoney, L.C.S.W., executive director, NRCI. "Our expert panel and discussion group leaders will share research, strategies and community resources for older adults and those who love and care for them. No one should feel that they have to navigate the aging process alone."

