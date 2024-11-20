Older White Americans Are Struggling With Fear and Distrust, Alter Agents Study Finds

New white paper explores rising pessimism and its potential societal impacts, offering insights into how to foster a more resilient, inclusive future

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alter Agents, a full-service market research consultancy, has released a new white paper, Older, White Americans Are Not OK: Exploring Fear, Distrust, and Pessimism in a Sample of U.S. Adults. This in-depth report is based on Alter Agents' latest research and highlights an emerging trend of pessimism and apprehension among older White Americans in response to economic and social shifts in the U.S.

"When we looked at the findings from our study, the data from this population stood out, so we wanted to explore it more deeply," said Devora Rogers, Chief Strategy Officer for Alter Agents, who co-authored the paper with research expert Nicole Steward-Streng. "They express deep pessimism, distrust in institutions, significant concern over inflation and a sense that the world is increasingly unsafe and unstable. This data can help provide some additional context around the voting trends of this demographic group in the recent U.S. election."

The new paper explores the concerns of older White Americans (aged 50+). This demographic represents a notable segment of the U.S. population at 92.6 million - about 28% of the total U.S. population at the 2020 census. The older Whites in our study show a significant distrust in institutions and a heightened pessimism about the future. Key findings reveal a strong sense of financial unease, with 90% of older White respondents citing inflation as a critical issue. Additionally, they express deep-seated concerns about national direction and safety, with 82% agreeing that the world feels less safe than in previous years.

Older, White Americans Are Not OK includes:

Analysis that draws important distinctions between this group and other demographic segments, examining how views on safety, financial stability, and institutional trust vary across age and racial lines.

Insights into the perception gap on inflation, highlighting how financial strain impacts older White Americans differently than younger Americans and people of color.

Actionable recommendations for brands and businesses to support older White Americans, emphasizing the importance of community support, brand-driven initiatives to build unity, and targeted policies to improve overall well-being.

Rogers continues, "We hope this white paper prompts a broader conversation around the issues we are facing as a country. By acknowledging and addressing them, we can help foster greater unity and understanding among all Americans."

Download the paper here: https://alteragents.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/NotOK_final.pdf

