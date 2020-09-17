Oldest African American Fraternal Organization Announces Black Lives Matter Vigil in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Prince Hall Masonic Family Social Justice Committee will host a peaceful Black Lives Matter Vigil for the community on Saturday September 19, 2020 in Los Angeles. The vigil will take place across the street from the Prince Hall Memorial Auditorium at 9027 S. Figueroa, Los Angeles, California 90003. The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of California sponsored this vigil in response to the disproportionate number of Black lives ended at the hands of injustice. This vigil is dedicated to the memories of those lives lost. This event will include Los Angeles Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson, as the keynote speaker.

Black Lives Matter Vigil Flyer Voter Registration/Census Flyer

"The importance of this vigil is to remember those who have fallen victim to social injustice," said Bryan Wiggins Chair for the Vigil. "We must not forget their names or the atrocities committed against them, this vigil is a stand in solidarity with everyone who is in opposition to social injustices."

According to the Washington Post, Black Americans account for less than 13 percent of the United States population but are killed by the hands of social injustice at more than twice the rate of White Americans. As the world continues to march the streets to demand awareness and change, the California Prince Hall Masonic family stands in solidarity.

Participants will also have a chance to partake in the voter registration and 2020 census drive. Face mask is required to participate in the vigil.

The California Prince Hall Masons are the oldest fraternal organization in the United States since 1794 in Boston, Massachusetts by 14 freed Black men. California Prince Hall Masonry began in 1852 and the Grand Lodge established in June 1855. Since its inception and currently under the leadership of the 56th Most Worshipful Grand Master the Honorable Samuel T. King, members continue to be change agents in their communities through service, academic scholarships, and mentoring the youth. The purpose of Masonry is to make good Men better.

Well known Prince Hall Masons include Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, Congressmember John Lewis, and the Rev. Jessie Jackson.

For further information about California Prince Hall Masonic Family please visit their website at https://mwphglcal.org.

Media Contact:

Bryan Wiggins

(323) 754-2938

[email protected]

SOURCE California Prince Hall Masons

