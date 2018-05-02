Oldest Colleges with Online Degrees Ranked by OnlineCollegePlan

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When we think about schools like Salem or Harvard, we think about how rich their history is because they're among some of the oldest universities in our country. But, those oldest schools in America are the ones that made the greatest strides in innovating education to be what we know today. Online education is one of those innovations, allowing students all around the world to earn a degree at the college of their dreams from the comfort of their own home. Many of the oldest schools in the US offer online programs, and OnlineCollegePlan recently did an article about them. You can read it here:

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/oldest-colleges-online-degree-programs/

Harvard is the oldest university in America as well as the oldest on this list, bringing it in at number one. Harvard doesn't currently offer any online degree programs, but several of their courses can be taken at a distance. A prominent feature among the schools you'll see here, including the Ivy League ones, is that many of their courses are available as MOOCs. Some of the classes can be taken for credit and have an attached tuition rate, and there is also an abundance of non-credit options that will still provide you all of the rigor and depth of an Ivy League class at no cost to you. Despite the fact that Harvard doesn't have online degrees available, around 8% of the student body are working towards their degree but have no face-to-face classes as part of their schedule right now.

The oldest school that offers degree programs online is the College of William & Mary, which has just two graduate degrees currently listed on the website. The research editor of this piece has created an interesting look at the history of all of these institutions and the ways that they helped to shape the American education system but also presenting an informative article about all of the current distance-education options at these incredible schools. There was no traditional methodology attached to the ranking, instead, all of the schools are listed in order of youngest to oldest.

You can see the full list in the order they appear below:

20. Miami University of Oxford (Oxford, OH)

19. Ohio University (Athens, OH)

18. University of Louisville (Louisville, KY)

17. University of Tennessee (Knoxville, TN)

16. University of Vermont (Burlington, VT)

15. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill, NC)

14. Georgetown University (Washington, DC)

13. University of Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, PA)

12. University of Georgia (Athens, GA)

11. Salem College (Salem, NC)

10. College of Charleston (Charleston, SC)

9. Dartmouth College (Hanover, NH)

8. Rutgers University (New Brunswick, NJ)

7. Brown University (Providence, RI)

6. Columbia University (New York City, NY)

5. University of Delaware (Newark, DE)

4. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia, PA)

3. Yale University (New Haven, CT)

2. College of William & Mary (Williamsburg, PA)

1. Harvard University (Cambridge, MA)

Allison Barnes

Research Editor, Online College Plan

194235@email4pr.com

864-245-0751

http://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oldest-colleges-with-online-degrees-ranked-by-onlinecollegeplan-300640391.html

SOURCE Online College Plan

Related Links

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com

