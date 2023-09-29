Oldest Magic Shop in California Declared Bona Fide Haunted: NewsBlaze

MONTEREY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at The Monterey Canning Company on Historic Cannery Row, a revelation has come to light that adds a new layer of mystique to this destination's rich history. Zucchini's Tricks & Things, the oldest magic shop in California, has been officially declared haunted by a team of renowned ghost hunters.

After weeks of meticulous investigation, using the most advanced equipment and methods, the experts concluded that there are authentic paranormal activities occurring within the premises. Spectral readings, mysterious cold spots, and unexplained phenomena have all been documented, making it one of the most significant paranormal findings in recent years.

The shop, which has been a staple in Cannery Row for decades, has always been a place of wonder and amazement for its patrons, serving up magic tricks, novelties, and a touch of the unknown. This latest discovery adds another layer to its rich tapestry of stories and explains some of the strange anomalies.

Customers who have frequented Zucchini's Tricks & Things have often reported strange happenings — from objects moving on their own to eerie whispers when no one else was around. This professional validation of their experiences has both thrilled and chilled many on Cannery Row.

The owners of the shop and NewsBlaze are planning special events in the coming months to celebrate this unique distinction, offering haunted tours and paranormal performances for those brave enough to delve deeper into the mysteries of the haunted magic shop.

About Will Roberts the Actor
Will Roberts is an owner of Zucchini's Tricks & Things and a 17-year NewsBlaze Partner. As a professional cowboy, Will is a Guinness World Record Gun Spinner, NewsBlaze gun advisor, a whip artist and trick roping expert, with a variety of other talents, including clowning and dancing. Will was an on-air FOX Kids host for 7 years in Northern California and performed on the Las Vegas strip with the renowned Cirque du Soleil in "Viva Elvis." 

Will Roberts has been an SAG actor for 37 years and was most recently honoured to play General George C. Marshall in the "Oppenheimer" movie. Will's recent TV and films include "Lucifer," "Amazon," "The West and the Ruthless," Disney's "ABCD2" shot in India, and "Ibot," a feature film in distribution in China.

Will Roberts is a skilled voice talent, providing the high-quality voice-over for online and radio commercials. Connect with Will on Twitter https://Twitter.com/WRobertsActor or Instagram https://Instagram.com/WillRobertsOfficial

For more information about Will, call JOHN CONROY Management, AUSTIN, TEXAS, PHONE: 713.542.8277 [email protected]

Will Roberts can also be found at his websites. 
https://HonestHuckster.com – Magician
https://TrickRopers.com – Cowboy
https://ActorWillRoberts.com – Actor

About NewsBlaze
NewsBlaze was founded in 2004 as an independent online newspaper and information portal, forming relationships with other publishers and wire services. NewsBlaze covers broad topics of interest to readers worldwide, which helps build a loyal, global following of readers, especially in Australia, North America and Europe.

In addition, as the lead Syndicate Partner of the World City Press Network, NewsBlaze provides news, editing and content services, including news features, with the publishers that make up the World City Press Network. Visit https://NewsBlaze.com to learn more.

About Zucchini's Tricks & Things
Zucchini's Tricks & Things is California's oldest magic shop. It operates in Cannery Row, Monterey. https://www.zucchinismagicshop.com/

711 Cannery Row Suite H
Monterey, CA 93940
(831) 760-8291

