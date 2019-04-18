Ole & Steen Opens Second NYC Store Today

NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ole & Steen opens its second U.S. location in the heart of New York City's Midtown neighborhood. The opening marks the exciting expansion of the beloved Danish bakery in the U.S. after the recent January opening of its flagship NYC store in Union Square. The new Midtown location joins Ole & Steen's 100+ existing locations in Denmark, the UK and now the U.S.

Founded in 1991 by bakers Ole Kristoffersen and Steen Skallebaek and originally called Lagkagehuset or "layer cake house," Ole & Steen is a pioneer in the resurgence of artisanal and handcrafted baking practices in Denmark. In New York, Ole & Steen is celebrated for introducing New Yorkers to their modern takes on traditional Danish pastries, while welcoming guests with a sense of Danish hygge and hospitality.

Ole & Steen is open throughout the day, offering coffee, salads, soups and open-faced sandwiches, in addition to its signature breads, pastries and cakes. Guests can start the day with savory or sweet grain porridges, skyr pots with seasonal fruits or a traditional Danish breakfast roll with soft cheese. For lunch or dinner, open-faced sandwiches are served on carrot rye bread and topped with smoked salmon, roasted chicken or smoked trout, and salads are composed of seared Yellowfin tuna, heirloom carrots or roasted heritage chicken. To round out the savory options, guests can opt for warm soups and hearty entrees such as spicy butterbean stew or herb-roasted Norwegian salmon. In addition to coffee, hot chocolate and tea, Ole & Steen will also offer wine and beer from Mikkeller, another Danish import in New York City.

The bread and pastry menu includes variations of traditional Danish rye, Olander and Skagen loafs, a Danish puff pastry called the Copenhagener and Christanshavner tarts, made with strawberry mousse and fresh berries.

Located at 111 East 48th Street on the corner of Lexington Avenue aside the InterContinental New York Barclay, the newest Ole & Steen is in the heart of Midtown, outfitted in sleek Danish style, with Jura grey stone countertops, blackened brass accents, modern light fixtures and seating for up to 60 guests.

Ole & Steen is open Monday through Friday from 7am-8pm and weekends from 8am-8pm.

