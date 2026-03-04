LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASICS Los Angeles Marathon, produced by The McCourt Foundation, announced today that Olé Cocktail Co.(TM), the premium real tequila cocktail and mocktail brand from the Mark Anthony Brands portfolio, will return as an official partner in a new multi-year agreement. Olé's continued collaboration with the City of Los Angeles' largest and longest-running community sporting event showcases the brand's thriving presence within running culture and active social communities, while supporting the brand's national expansion in 2026.

Olé Cocktail Co. Expands Multi-Year Partnership with ASICS Los Angeles Marathon, Deepening Commitment to Active Lifestyle Communities

At the ASICS Los Angeles Marathon Lifestyle Expo, Olé will immerse runners in their "Olé Your Way" brand experience area at Dodger Stadium on March 6-7. Attendees (21+) will be invited to sample Olé's celebrated line of cocktail-style mocktails, offering a refreshing, non-alcoholic way to enjoy the pre-race festivities. The space is designed as a high-energy social destination for the local running community.

Following the 26.2-mile race on March 8, finishers (21+) can celebrate with an Olé Ready-to-Drink canned tequila cocktail in the official Finisher Beer Garden at Westfield Century City. The cocktails offer runners a convenient, premium way to toast to their achievement with friends and family.

"Olé has become synonymous with the celebratory spirit of the ASICS Los Angeles Marathon, and this partnership highlights the shared commitment of both brands to provide a best-in-class experience for the Los Angeles community," said Karen O'Connell, Head of Sponsorship for The McCourt Foundation and ASICS Los Angeles Marathon. "Securing a multi-year partnership ensures that our runners have a consistent, high-quality experience to look forward to, whether they are tasting at the Expo or celebrating their achievement at Westfield Century City."

Olé Cocktails are known for being committed to quality ingredients, using real Blanco tequila from Mexico, real fruit juice, and agave nectar to deliver a bartender-quality cocktail experience in a convenient format.

"The ASICS Los Angeles Marathon represents exactly where we see culture moving — toward connection, community, and celebrating achievement together," said Tracey Sivak, Vice President and General Manager, Mark Anthony Ventures. "Whether it's a refreshing tasting Paloma mocktail at the Expo or raising a Chili Mango tequila cocktail at the finish line, Olé is proud to be part of the moments that bring runners together. Extending this partnership reflects our long-term commitment to supporting active communities and redefining how people celebrate."

ABOUT THE MCCOURT FOUNDATION

The McCourt Foundation (TMF) empowers communities to build a healthier world through research, education, and partnerships. TMF's mission is to cure neurological diseases while empowering communities to build a healthier world. TMF makes a difference by donating to neurology research, hosting educational forums, and using its events such as the ASICS Los Angeles Marathon, Rose Bowl Half Marathon & 5K, Santa Monica Classic, and Boston Waterfront 5K as platforms to raise funds for over 125 nonprofit charity partners. Since its inception, TMF has donated more than $7.2 million to neurology research and generated more than $76 million for nonprofit charity partners. Established in 1992, TMF is a 501(c)(3) organization with offices in Boston, MA and Los Angeles, CA. For more information, visit mccourtfoundation.org.

ABOUT THE ASICS LOS ANGELES MARATHON AND LA 5K

The ASICS Los Angeles Marathon is Los Angeles' largest and longest-running community sporting event. On March 8, 2026, the race will welcome over 26,000 runners starting at Dodger Stadium and finishing the 26.2-mile Stadium-to-the-Stars Course near Avenue of the Stars in Century City. Marathon Weekend events also include the LA 5K on Saturday, March 7 and the marathon's two-day Lifestyle Expo held at Dodger Stadium March 6-7. The free expo is open to the public, featuring up to 100 exhibitors and attracting more than 70,000 attendees annually. The ASICS Los Angeles Marathon is the final event in the three-race Conquer LA Challenge, which begins with the Santa Monica Classic in September and continues with the Rose Bowl Half Marathon & 5K in January.

ABOUT OLÉ COCKTAIL CO.(TM)

Olé is a first-of-its-kind tequila-based RTD brand from Olé Cocktail Co., offering an authentic-tasting drinking experience with quality ingredients in both cocktail and mocktail options with exciting flavors such as Paloma, Chili Mango, Margarita and Strawberry Margarita. Inspired by the way modern tastemakers drink, Olé delivers premium ingredients, balanced flavor, and choice without compromise - because great taste and quality ingredients should never be trade-offs. Olé Your Way.

Beginning in April 2026 Olé Cocktail Co. will be available nationally! Make sure to check out their product locator to find Olé near you!

