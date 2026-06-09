Leading Moonshine Brand Introduces Patriotic 3-pack of Fan-Favorite Flavors

GATLINBURG, Tenn., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ole Smoky Distillery, the number one selling and most awarded moonshine brand in the world and proudly known as "America's Original Spirit," is raising a jar to summer celebrations and our nation's birthday with the launch of a limited-edition Ole Smoky America's 250th Birthday Moonshine Minis Pack (SRP: $9.99). Designed to capture the spirit of summer celebrations, the commemorative special edition release features three Ole Smoky best-selling flavors — Apple Pie, Blackberry and Strawberry Moonshine — in convenient 50ml jars, packaged in a commemorative 3-pack.

Ole Smoky® Celebrates America’s 250th Birthday with Limited-Edition Patriotic Moonshine Minis Pack

Perfect for Fourth of July parties, backyard barbecues and summer hostess gifts, the limited-time moonshine minis pack was created to bring people together around a shared moment of nostalgia centered around the spirit of America.

"This limited-edition pack is all about celebrating American tradition, bold flavor and time spent together," said Will Ensign, Ole Smoky Distillery SVP of marketing. "As America's original spirit brand, we wanted to create something that feels both nostalgic and celebratory — a simple, fun way for people to participate in this historic milestone with the flavors they already love."

As Americans come together to mark 250 years of history, Ole Smoky invites consumers to celebrate with the flavors, traditions and community that define "America's Original Spirit." The special-edition pack will be available this summer in limited quantities at select retail locations nationwide and online at olesmoky.com and reservebar.com while supplies last.

For more information on Ole Smoky products, visit olesmoky.com, and be sure to follow along on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Facebook, X and YouTube.

About Ole Smoky Distillery LLC

As the leading distiller of premium, authentically crafted moonshine in the world, Ole Smoky produces over 25 authentic moonshine and 17 whiskey varieties, offering a taste for everyone and a good time for all. Founded in 2010, Ole Smoky is the leading global distiller of premium moonshine, crafting a range of innovative, authentic moonshine and whiskey products. The company's roots are traced to the Smoky Mountains' earliest settlers — families who produced moonshine with enduring pride and Appalachian spirit. It was the first federally licensed distillery in East Tennessee. Today, Ole Smoky is the most visited distillery in the world with over five million visitors annually, and the number one selling and most awarded moonshine and flavored whiskey brand in the world. In recognition of Ole Smoky's tremendous growth, the company has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of the fastest growing private companies in America for five consecutive years – 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, as well as honored with seven Shanken Communications' Hot Brand Awards and three Blue Chip Brand Awards, two 2025 Growth Brand Awards from Beverage Information Group, and the 2023 PR%F the Magazine Distillery of the Year award. Ole Smoky has now won over 500 awards to date.

SOURCE Ole Smoky Distillery