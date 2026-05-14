Myrtle Beach's newest entertainment-driven distillery and brewery experience welcomes guests with great drinks, good times, live music and more, Wednesday, May 20

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ole Smoky Distillery, the most awarded moonshine and flavored whiskey brand in the U.S., and America's most visited distillery, today announced the opening of its first-ever South Carolina location at Broadway at the Beach in the heart of Myrtle Beach (1214 Celebrity Cir.) with a grand opening celebration set for Wednesday, May 20. Created in partnership with Yee-Haw Brewing Co., known for its high-quality craft beers brewed across the Southeast, the new location marks a significant milestone for both brands as their first joint location outside of Tennessee.

Ole Smoky Distillery and Yee-Haw Brewing Co. to Open Joint South Carolina Location in Myrtle Beach

The spacious 40,000 sq-ft, new Myrtle Beach hotspot is designed as an all-in-one destination where guests can sip, grab a bite, shop, kickback and keep the good times rolling—all in one place. More than just a distillery and brewery, the new spot also features specialty moonshine cocktails. Guests can enjoy guided tasting flights that offer a fun, interactive way to learn about the craftmanship behind each pour.

Designed to accommodate everything from small gatherings to large groups and private events, the versatile layout features multiple bars, a spacious beer garden, and patio seating overlooking the lake—creating one of the area's largest and most dynamic entertainment destinations. Whether dropping in for a quick drink or bite to eat, or planning a full-day outing, visitors can expect the following:

Signature Ole Smoky moonshine and whiskey flights

Craft beers from Yee-Haw Brewing Co. on tap and available in flights

Live music and entertainment

Distillery tours where consumers can see moonshine being made

A wide variety of crowd-pleasing dishes, from shareable plates to handheld bites, featuring coastal favorites like peel-and-eat shrimp

A family-friendly atmosphere that welcomes everyone

Inside, guests can kick back with lounge seating and communal tables, all centered around one of the largest TV screens in the area—providing a comfortable vantage point for watching sports and making the location a go-to for game days, group meetups and weekend plans.

"This is a huge moment for us," said Joe Baker, Founder of Ole Smoky Distillery and Yee-Haw Brewing Co. "Expanding, especially to an iconic destination like Myrtle Beach—allows us to bring the Ole Smoky and Yee-Haw experience to an entirely new audience in an even bigger way. This is about creating a place where people want to stay a while – with great drinks, plenty of moonshine, craft beer, live music and a fun atmosphere."

The grand opening will be held May 20, setting the stage for what's sure to become Myrtle Beach's next go-to hot spot.

The venue will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and offer daily programming, including live entertainment, tastings and tours. Packaged moonshine, whiskey, and beer will also be available for purchase to-go.*

For more information, visit myrtlebeach.olesmoky.com or follow along on social media at @olesmokymyrtlebeach.

* In South Carolina, to-go hard liquor (including moonshine) sales end at 7:00 p.m. and are not permitted on Sundays; however, the full bar remains open every day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with to-go beer still available during those hours.

About Broadway at the Beach

Broadway at the Beach is South Carolina's number one tourist, shopping, dining, and entertainment destination attracting millions of visitors annually. Broadway is set on 350 acres in the heart of Myrtle Beach and features world-class shopping, dining and entertainment in a series of magical, interconnected villages, surrounding the 23-acre Lake Broadway. Broadway's distinguished tenant mix has something for the whole family: popular attractions; outstanding restaurants and eateries; extraordinary specialty shops with national and local brands; and first-rate hotels. A past recipient of the South Carolina Governor's Cup, it was deemed the state's best travel destination by the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism.

About Yee-Haw Brewery Co

Founded in 2015, Yee-Haw Brewing Co. started in a historic railroad depot built in the late 1800s in Johnson City, TN. Quickly growing from a start-up to one of the fastest developing craft breweries in the southeast, Yee-Haw Brewing Co. currently has locations in Johnson City, TN, Pigeon Forge, TN, Gatlinburg, TN, Nashville, TN (a campus shared with Ole Smoky Moonshine), Greenville, SC and Knoxville, TN.

Yee-Haw is an award-winning brewery with several beer championship awards at the state and national level. Built on a strong foundation of core beers and rotating seasonal beers, Yee-Haw's experienced brewers develop specialty craft beers reflective of the taprooms' local markets.

Yee-Haw Brewing is about more than beer, it's about creating an environment for good times with good people. Yee-Haw's focus is to create a space where communities have a place to gather and create memories with family and friends, old and new. For more information, please visit yeehawbrewing.com and follow Yee-Haw Brewing Co. on social media @yeehawbrewing.

About Ole Smoky Distillery LLC

As the leading distiller of premium, authentically crafted moonshine in the world, Ole Smoky produces over 25 authentic moonshine and 17 whiskey varieties, offering a taste for everyone and a good time for all. Founded in 2010, Ole Smoky is the leading global distiller of premium moonshine, crafting a range of innovative, authentic moonshine and whiskey products. The company's roots are traced to the Smoky Mountains' earliest settlers — families who produced moonshine with enduring pride and Appalachian spirit. It was the first federally licensed distillery in East Tennessee. Today, Ole Smoky is the most visited distillery in the world with over five million visitors annually, and the number one selling and most awarded moonshine and flavored whiskey brand in the world. In recognition of Ole Smoky's tremendous growth, the company has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of the fastest growing private companies in America for five consecutive years – 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, as well as honored with seven Shanken Communications' Hot Brand Awards and three Blue Chip Brand Awards, two 2025 Growth Brand Awards from Beverage Information Group, and the 2023 PR%F the Magazine Distillery of the Year award. Ole Smoky has now won over 500 awards to date.

SOURCE Ole Smoky Distillery