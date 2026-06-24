Leading moonshine brand rolls out four refreshing flavors made for wherever summer takes you — from lake days to poolside lounging or beachside fun

GATLINBURG, Tenn., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ole Smoky Distillery, the number one selling and most awarded moonshine brand in the world, is kicking off summer with the launch of its newest ready‑to‑drink innovation: Ole Smoky Sparkling Moonshine Lemonades. Light, bubbly and made for good times, this isn't your average lemonade — it's mountain-made moonshine with a sparkling twist, available in four crave-worthy flavors: Blackberry Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade and Lightnin' Lemonade.

Ole Smoky® Launches New Line of Ready-to-Drink Sparkling Moonshine Lemonades – Just in Time to Shine All Summer

Crafted with a hint of southern-squeezed lemon flavor, each sip delivers a crisp, refreshing taste built on Ole Smoky's delicious, award-winning moonshine and delivering fruity flavor in a lighter, easy-drinking option. Each ready-to-drink cocktail contains only 100 calories, no added sugar and 4.5% ABV. Perfect for kicking back and livin' a little, Ole Smoky Sparkling Moonshine Lemonades were made for wherever the day goes — from lake days and poolside hangs to beach bonfires and backyard barbecues. The new lineup pairs Ole Smoky White Lightnin' Moonshine with a range of refreshing flavors:

Ole Smoky Blackberry Lemonade: Ripe blackberry flavor with a tart citrus edge

Ole Smoky Strawberry Lemonade: Juicy, sun-ripened strawberry flavor layered with lemonade for a sweet-tart balance

Ole Smoky Watermelon Lemonade: Crisp, refreshing watermelon flavor made for hot summer days

Ole Smoky Lightnin' Lemonade: Classic lemonade but turned up a notch

"Our fans are always looking for new, convenient ways to enjoy Ole Smoky, especially during the warmer months," said Tara Wiese, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at Ole Smoky Distillery. "Ole Smoky Sparkling Moonshine Lemonades were made for today's drinking occasions, offering a refreshing sparkling take on our beloved moonshine — in a low‑calorie, ready‑to‑drink format that goes wherever summer takes you."

Ole Smoky Sparkling Moonshine Lemonades will be available in 8-count variety packs (featuring two of each flavor), as well as convenient single‑serve cans of Blackberry Lemonade coming soon to liquor stores and wherever you pick up your favorite spirits and online at Olesmoky.com and Reservebar.com.

For more information on Ole Smoky products, visit olesmoky.com, and be sure to follow along on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Facebook, X and YouTube.

About Ole Smoky Distillery LLC

As the leading distiller of premium, authentically crafted moonshine in the world, Ole Smoky produces over 25 authentic moonshine and 17 whiskey varieties, offering a taste for everyone and a good time for all. Founded in 2010, Ole Smoky is the leading global distiller of premium moonshine, crafting a range of innovative, authentic moonshine and whiskey products. The company's roots are traced to the Smoky Mountains' earliest settlers — families who produced moonshine with enduring pride and Appalachian spirit. It was the first federally licensed distillery in East Tennessee. Today, Ole Smoky is the most visited distillery in the world with over five million visitors annually, and the number one selling and most awarded moonshine and flavored whiskey brand in the world. In recognition of Ole Smoky's tremendous growth, the company has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of the fastest growing private companies in America for five consecutive years – 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, as well as honored with seven Shanken Communications' Hot Brand Awards and three Blue Chip Brand Awards, two 2025 Growth Brand Awards from Beverage Information Group, and the 2023 PR%F the Magazine Distillery of the Year award. Ole Smoky has now won over 500 awards to date.

SOURCE Ole Smoky Distillery