Ole Smoky® Distillery Unveils Limited-Edition Moonshine Advent Calendar for the Holiday Season

GATLINBURG, Tenn., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ole Smoky Distillery, the most awarded moonshine and flavored whiskey brand in the U.S. and America's most visited distillery, is bringing festive cheer to new and existing fans with the launch of its 12 Days of Moonshine Minis Holiday Pack. This limited-time advent-style calendar makes counting down the holiday season even more fun, with a specially curated lineup featuring Ole Smoky's award-winning moonshine products in 50ml trial-size. Designed to make spirits bright this season and with 12 daily toasts, the holiday pack gives fans the chance to explore and discover new flavors, while creating new festive traditions. From Strawberry and Apple Pie to Sour Watermelon and White Lightnin' Moonshine, along with delicious creams like Butter Pecan, White Chocolate Strawberry, Banana Pudding and more, each day reveals a new flavor experience—making it the perfect gift for moonshine enthusiasts or novices alike, or a festive way to treat yourself this holiday season.

"We wanted to create some unexpected fun for our fans tied to the holiday season," said Tara Wiese, Director of Marketing at Ole Smoky. "This unique and innovative 12 Days of Moonshine advent-style calendar is more than just the perfect holiday gift — it's a celebration of craftsmanship, and a new experience that can be shared with family and friends during the holiday season. There's a flavor for everyone, and we hope these small jars will be a big hit with moonshine lovers and anyone who may experience Ole Smoky for the first time by way of this new giftable product. Oh, what fun it is to try Ole Smoky's top-selling moonshine flavors in convenient 50ml minis!"

At $39.99, the advent calendar is beautifully packaged in a festive holiday-themed box with custom artwork and 12 advent calendar-style windows to open.

Another way to liven up holiday gift-giving this season is with the Ole Smoky Moonshine Minis Candy Cane. At $14.99, this festive favorite is shaped like a giant candy cane and filled with a curated selection of five 50ml Ole Smoky Moonshine Minis, including Apple Pie, Blackberry, Butter Pecan, Banana Pudding and White Chocolate Strawberry Cream. The limited-edition gift is the perfect stocking stuffer, sure to surprise and delight both gift givers as well as lucky folks who receive it.

Both offerings will be available in limited quantities starting November 3, 2025, at retail stores nationwide and online at Reservebar.com and OleSmoky.com.

As the leading distiller of premium, authentically crafted moonshine in the world, Ole Smoky produces over 25 authentic moonshine and 17 whiskey varieties, offering a taste for everyone and a good time for all. Founded in 2010, Ole Smoky is the leading global distiller of premium moonshine, crafting a range of innovative, authentic moonshine and whiskey products. The company's roots are traced to the Smoky Mountains' earliest settlers — families who produced moonshine with enduring pride and Appalachian spirit. It was the first federally licensed distillery in East Tennessee. Today, Ole Smoky is the most visited distillery in the world with over five million visitors annually, and the number one selling and most awarded moonshine brand in the world. In recognition of Ole Smoky's tremendous growth, the company has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of the fastest growing private companies in America for five consecutive years – 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, as well as honored with seven ShankenCommunications' Hot Brand Awards and three Blue Chip Brand Awards, two 2025 Growth Brand Awards from Beverage Information Group, and the 2023 PR%F the Magazine Distillery of the Year award. Ole Smoky has now won over 500 awards to date.

