Ole Smoky streamlines operations with help from industry expert ICC Group

Today, Ole Smoky is operating a very successful distilling operation, attracting more than 4.5 million visitors annually to their craft distilleries in the Smoky Mountains and Nashville, TN.

To continue serving new flavors and products to their ever-growing fan base, Ole Smoky decided to purchase additional space in Newport, Tennessee. "The new facility will house our future blending and bottling operations, as well as increase our storage capacity for our various raw materials," said Thomas Hamilton, Ole Smoky's Senior Director of Operations and Supply Chain.

ICC Group will deliver five high-efficiency mixing tanks to Ole Smokey's facility, assisting with their multi-phase craft batching process and integrated bottling operation. Streamlining their operation will allow Ole Smoky to dedicate more time to the important parts of their operation – guest services, distilling, and recipe development.

Mr. Hamilton added, "ICC's industry experience in working with distillery operations is extremely helpful as we look to expand our own over the next few years. It excites us to have a partner through this journey that can help us tackle these short-term obstacles while being thoughtful of what may come down the road."

If you have not tried their products yet, we recommend their Moonshine Pickles and Mango Habanero Whiskey. You will find them in your local liquor store. Cheers!

Ole Smoky Moonshine was founded in Gatlinburg, TN in 2010, and is one of the nation's fastest-growing spirits companies with four locations in Tennessee.

ICC Group is an innovative, full-service engineering firm and manufacturer of stainless steel equipment for the process industry headquartered in St Louis, MO with offices across the US. ICC Group design-built the state-of-the-art Balcones Distillery and delivered the innovative design for the Angel's Envy Distillery among many others.

SOURCE ICC Group

Related Links

www.icc-inc.net

