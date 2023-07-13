Olea Kiosks Launches HYPERMODULAR™ Kiosk Technology

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olea Kiosks®, the fastest growing provider of self-service kiosk solutions, has announced its new HYPERMODULAR™ kiosk technology which allows for complex kiosk configurations to be piloted and in-service much faster than a custom designed product.

Olea's HYPERMODULAR™ technology directly addresses the growing challenge of configuring kiosks with complex access control peripherals so governments, businesses, and organizations can tackle their most pressing needs for automation and to expedite time to market.

Both countertop and freestanding formats are available.

While the product is targeted at firms requiring access control solutions, other complex kiosk use cases will benefit from this platform. It's designed to accommodate a host of self-service peripherals including barcode scanners, RFID readers, iris scanners, fingerprint readers and many more.

"We want to help our customers reduce the time and money spent on kiosk design and engineering services, so we developed the HYPERMODULAR™ to address that challenge," explained Frank Olea, CEO.

"This innovative platform is designed to address common complex requirements with a faster time-to-market and the ability to iterate quickly. In the past, kiosk projects required large upfront CAPEX, complex development and productization and could take 6 months to get to a prototype," added Olea.

With HYPERMODULAR™, Olea has developed a hardware partnership ecosystem where several common components are pre-tested. This is what facilitates faster deployment, improved support and enhanced innovation.

For more information: https://www.olea.com/product/hypermodular/

Patent pending. Filed with USPTO.

About Olea Kiosks®, Inc.

Olea Kiosks® Inc., is a self-service kiosk solution provider for government, healthcare, hospitality, travel, and entertainment. Its technologically advanced, in-house manufacturing, design, and innovation have made it an industry leader. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, customers include CLEAR, IDEMIA, Greyhound Lines, Securiport, ACF Technologies, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Olea Kiosks can be found wherever high-volume authentications and transactions are required, including 50+ major airports, and premier stadiums across all 5 major US sports leagues.

For more information, visit https://www.olea.com/ .

