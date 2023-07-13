Olea Kiosks Launches HYPERMODULAR™ Kiosk Technology

News provided by

Olea Kiosks

13 Jul, 2023, 07:15 ET

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olea Kiosks®, the fastest growing provider of self-service kiosk solutions, has announced its new HYPERMODULAR™ kiosk technology which allows for complex kiosk configurations to be piloted and in-service much faster than a custom designed product. 

Olea's HYPERMODULAR™ technology directly addresses the growing challenge of configuring kiosks with complex access control peripherals so governments, businesses, and organizations can tackle their most pressing needs for automation and to expedite time to market.

Continue Reading
Both countertop and freestanding formats are available.
Both countertop and freestanding formats are available.

While the product is targeted at firms requiring access control solutions, other complex kiosk use cases will benefit from this platform. It's designed to accommodate a host of self-service peripherals including barcode scanners, RFID readers, iris scanners, fingerprint readers and many more.

"We want to help our customers reduce the time and money spent on kiosk design and engineering services, so we developed the HYPERMODULAR™ to address that challenge," explained Frank Olea, CEO. 

"This innovative platform is designed to address common complex requirements with a faster time-to-market and the ability to iterate quickly. In the past, kiosk projects required large upfront CAPEX, complex development and productization and could take 6 months to get to a prototype," added Olea. 

With HYPERMODULAR™, Olea has developed a hardware partnership ecosystem where several common components are pre-tested. This is what facilitates faster deployment, improved support and enhanced innovation.

For more information: https://www.olea.com/product/hypermodular/

Patent pending. Filed with USPTO.

About Olea Kiosks®, Inc.

Olea Kiosks® Inc., is a self-service kiosk solution provider for government, healthcare, hospitality, travel, and entertainment. Its technologically advanced, in-house manufacturing, design, and innovation have made it an industry leader. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, customers include CLEAR, IDEMIA, Greyhound Lines, Securiport, ACF Technologies, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Olea Kiosks can be found wherever high-volume authentications and transactions are required, including 50+ major airports, and premier stadiums across all 5 major US sports leagues.

For more information, visit https://www.olea.com/.

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE Olea Kiosks

Also from this source

Olea Kiosks Launches Quick Ship Program for Austin Kiosk Model

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.