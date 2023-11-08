Olea Kiosks Launches Redesign of Indoor/Outdoor Geneva Kiosk

News provided by

Olea Kiosks

08 Nov, 2023, 07:10 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olea Kiosks®, a visionary provider of self-service kiosk solutions, announced a redesign of its popular Geneva kiosk as it debuts this new model at International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAPPA) in Orlando November 14 to 17, 2023. 

Olea's Geneva kiosk was designed for high volume amusement parks and attractions. It has now been upgraded to provide even more enclosure space for additional peripherals in a modular fashion. The re-design includes improved interior management for power supplies, cabling and networking gear, and adjustable shelves to assist with peripheral placement. 

"Despite the popularity of the Geneva kiosk, we decided we could deliver even greater kiosk value with a redesign. Customers love the aesthetics, and we didn't want to change that part, but we wanted to make the peripheral cavity more flexible and convenient," explained Frank Olea, CEO. 

"When we originally introduced Geneva, we designed an Indoor and Outdoor product that are essentially the same and we've been able to maintain that consistency. Adjusting the angles allowed us to deliver more enclosure space for more devices like printers, or even bill and coin acceptors or recyclers.  With an improved locking system, we've also added an extra layer of protection against vandalism," added Olea.

The new Geneva Kiosk will be at International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAPPA) in Orlando, November 14 to 17, 2023 in the Kiosk Manufacturer Association Booth 6137.

Olea will also have various kiosk models throughout IAPPA in the following booths:

  • Centaman—Booth 4650
  • Connect&Go—Booth 2036
  • PDC/Brady—Booth 3865
  • VivaTicket—Booth 5100

For more information on the Geneva Kiosk: https://www.olea.com/news/the-details-behind-the-geneva-kiosk-design/

About Olea Kiosks®, Inc.

Olea Kiosks® Inc., is a self-service kiosk solution provider for government, healthcare, hospitality, travel, and entertainment.  Its technologically advanced, in-house manufacturing, design, and innovation have made it an industry leader. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, customers include Connect&Go, Accesso, Kennedy Space Center, Universal Studios, Subway and CLEAR. Olea Kiosks can be found wherever high-volume authentications and transactions are required, including 50+ major airports, amusement parks and premier stadiums across all 5 major US sports leagues.

For more information, visit https://www.olea.com/.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-1108-s2p-olea-geneva-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: Geneva Kiosk–for high volume, upscale hospitality and entertainment.

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE Olea Kiosks

Also from this source

Olea Kiosks Launches HYPERMODULAR™ Kiosk Technology

Olea Kiosks Launches HYPERMODULAR™ Kiosk Technology

Olea Kiosks®, the fastest growing provider of self-service kiosk solutions, has announced its new HYPERMODULAR™ kiosk technology which allows for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.