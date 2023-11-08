Olea Kiosks Launches Redesign of Indoor/Outdoor Geneva Kiosk

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olea Kiosks®, a visionary provider of self-service kiosk solutions, announced a redesign of its popular Geneva kiosk as it debuts this new model at International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAPPA) in Orlando November 14 to 17, 2023.

Olea's Geneva kiosk was designed for high volume amusement parks and attractions. It has now been upgraded to provide even more enclosure space for additional peripherals in a modular fashion. The re-design includes improved interior management for power supplies, cabling and networking gear, and adjustable shelves to assist with peripheral placement.

"Despite the popularity of the Geneva kiosk, we decided we could deliver even greater kiosk value with a redesign. Customers love the aesthetics, and we didn't want to change that part, but we wanted to make the peripheral cavity more flexible and convenient," explained Frank Olea, CEO.

"When we originally introduced Geneva, we designed an Indoor and Outdoor product that are essentially the same and we've been able to maintain that consistency. Adjusting the angles allowed us to deliver more enclosure space for more devices like printers, or even bill and coin acceptors or recyclers. With an improved locking system, we've also added an extra layer of protection against vandalism," added Olea.

The new Geneva Kiosk will be at International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAPPA) in Orlando, November 14 to 17, 2023 in the Kiosk Manufacturer Association Booth 6137.

Olea will also have various kiosk models throughout IAPPA in the following booths:

Centaman—Booth 4650

Connect&Go—Booth 2036

PDC/Brady—Booth 3865

VivaTicket—Booth 5100

About Olea Kiosks®, Inc.

Olea Kiosks® Inc., is a self-service kiosk solution provider for government, healthcare, hospitality, travel, and entertainment. Its technologically advanced, in-house manufacturing, design, and innovation have made it an industry leader. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, customers include Connect&Go, Accesso, Kennedy Space Center, Universal Studios, Subway and CLEAR. Olea Kiosks can be found wherever high-volume authentications and transactions are required, including 50+ major airports, amusement parks and premier stadiums across all 5 major US sports leagues.

