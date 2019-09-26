Olea Sensor Networks CEO to Speak at Telehealth Secrets 2019

RENO, Nev., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank Morese, CEO and CTO of Olea Sensor Networks, will speak at this year's Telehealth Secrets Conference in Silicon Valley, October 2-4 addressing the benefits of machine learning diagnostic technologies for medical applications. His topic, Reviving the Family Doctor with AI Technology, will discuss how artificial intelligence is able to mitigate the loss of personalization experienced in today's medical relationships.

Olea Sensor Networks, as an industry leader in intelligent sensors and analytic software for sensor network-based systems, will also be on hand on the exhibit floor to demo the OSN Quadcorder™ for remote health monitoring applications powered by the intelligent software and software analytics capabilities of OleaSense™ technology. This powerful platform for vital sign monitoring is now available in a new, low cost version, the OleaSense-LX™, compatible with all Linux platforms including Raspberry Pi. Unlike claims of some vital sign sensing approaches today, OleaSense™ can produce clinically accurate vital signs collection and biometric authentication with absolutely no contact with the user. Clinical accuracy has been verified under multiple, strictly monitored, IRB studies.

VSee, Inc., organizers of the Telehealth Secrets conference, anticipate more than 500 attendees this year with past speakers including many health industry leaders, innovators and transformers. This years' conference promises to inspire and inform. Tickets may be obtained on their website at https://vsee.com/#register.

About Olea

Olea Sensor Networks, incorporated in 2011, develops intelligent sensors and analytic software for advanced "Internet of Things" (IoT) service solutions including a wide variety of applications. Olea specializes in developing non-intrusive sensing technologies and wireless sensor networks including OleaSense™, vital sign biometrics technology for advanced safety systems and autonomous driving sensing applications and OleaVision™, for Life Presence Detection. Olea technologies and development platforms are offered for non-clinical research and development use, including field trials and testing. Olea is located in Reno, Nevada. For more information go to www.oleasys.com . Follow us on Twitter @OleaSys.

