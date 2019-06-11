Olea Sensor Networks Introduces OleaVision360™

RENO, Nev., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Olea Sensor Networks, a leader in IoT intelligent sensors and analytic software, is now offering the OleaVision360™, a patent-pending guidance system for use on drones and other autonomous applications.

Today's drones use onboard computer systems with the assistance of GPS to navigate a path of GPS waypoints to reach their destination. However, most drones are blind to their surroundings due to lack of situational awareness in outdoor applications. Similarly, to date, drones have been unable to maneuver in buildings where GPS is denied.

OleaVision360 for Drones OleaVision360

The OleaVision360™ addresses these issues and more. It is an innovative sensor that can continuously scan the drone's surroundings and the terrain below using only one ultra-light weight sensor housed in a 100 mm (4-inch square) device. OleaVision360™ provides outstanding situational awareness with a hemispherical field of view (front, back, sides, below and/or above) without the use of rotors or beam-forming technologies. This single, low-cost obstacle avoidance sensor allows the drone to fly around obstacles in front or behind it with one-centimeter accuracy and a detection range of 20 meters (65 feet). Equipped with OleaVision360™, a drone can accurately sense the terrain below it, offering true terrain following precision landing assistance without compromising effectiveness. Thanks to Olea's proprietary Life Presence Detection technology OleaVision360™ can discriminate between animated versus in-animate objects.

When used for guidance systems, OleaVision360™ technology provides a substantial advancement in capability for autonomous applications in flight, robotic, industrial and automotive applications.

The OleaVision360™ solution is especially significant for remote inspections in the mining, construction, engineering, agriculture and environmental industries when needing to view from a specific distance or height in order to avoid compromising the existing equipment and sensors already integrated in drones. Additionally, OleaVision360TM is robust enough to function in harsh or challenging environments including dust, rain, snow and in total darkness without the assistance of any lighting.

OleaVision360™ and all Olea Sensor Networks technologies will be on display at Sensor Expo 2019, June 26 and 27 in San Jose, CA. Visit Booth #435 or contact sales@oleasys.com for more information.

About Olea

Olea Sensor Networks, incorporated in 2011, develops intelligent sensors and analytic software for advanced "Internet of Things" (IoT) service solutions including a wide variety of applications. Olea specializes in developing non-intrusive sensing technologies and wireless sensor networks including OleaSense™, vital sign biometrics technology for advanced safety systems and autonomous driving sensing applications and OleaVision™, for Life Presence Detection. Olea technologies and development platforms are offered for non-clinical research and development use, including field trials and testing. Olea is located in Reno, Nevada. For more information go to www.oleasys.com. Follow us on Twitter @OleaSys.

Olea, Olea Sensor Networks, Olea HeartSensor, Olea HeartSignature, OleaSense, OleaVision, OleaVision360, BalancedSense, RespiroTrack, IoT Intelligent Partitioning Architecture, OSN Quadcorder, DrowseAlert, and OleaWave are trademarks of Olea Systems, Incorporated. Other trademarks (registered or otherwise), names and brands may be claimed as property of Olea Systems, Incorporated or by others.

Contact:

Andrea Morese

(775) 636-7680

216099@email4pr.com

SOURCE Olea Sensor Networks

Related Links

http://www.oleasys.com

