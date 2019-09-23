O'Leary Learning Center to Catalyze Research and Teaching Through the UI's College of Education
$1.5M donation from alumni provides 4,400-square-foot, cutting-edge space for advanced teaching, learning, research, and collaboration
Sep 23, 2019
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grand Opening of the O'Leary Learning Center takes place from 3-5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, at the Education Building on the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign campus.
"The O'Leary Learning Center is being established for enhanced collaboration of interdisciplinary research projects and to advance teaching and learning," says Dean James D. Anderson. "It provides an improved online learning space, fully renovated classrooms for enriched STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) instruction, and more." Anderson will speak at the Grand Opening, which will also feature a video presentation and a self-guided tour.
The 4,400-square-foot center is generously funded by Richard and Ann O'Leary in honor of Richard's father Dr. Edwin J. O'Leary, who earned four degrees from the University of Illinois. Edwin O'Leary was known as an expert in the financial management of public schools and in the legal aspects of school leadership.
Learn more about the O'Leary Learning Center, including its donors and state-of-the-art technology at the College of Education website.
The O'Leary Learning Center Grand Opening event is free and open to the public. The College of Education is located at 1310 S. Sixth St. in Champaign.
College of Education at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
