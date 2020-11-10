OLED Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 203,069.9 Million By 2027 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Organic LED Market Research Report published on Valuates Reports in Electronics & Electrical Category. The report contains segmentation by Product Type - Display and Lighting, by Technology - PMOLED, AMOLED, Transparent OLED, Top-Emitting OLED, Foldable OLED, and White OLED and by End Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Retail, Industrial, Commercial, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, and Others. It also covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2027.

The global organic LED (OLED) market size was valued at USD 32,463.5 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 203,069.9 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 21.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving OLED market size growth are high demand for cost-effective and energy-saving OLED lighting, increased government initiatives to adopt OLED, and growth in the market for display and large screen backlights.

This study includes the analytical depiction of the OLED market size forecast and the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets. The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the OLED market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on OLED Market:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-1Y26/Organic_LED_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE OLED MARKET SIZE

The increasing investments from government and private organizations for R&D are expected to drive the OLED market size. Various emerging and developed economies around the world are working on switching to lighting solutions that are energy efficient. Experts have predicted that due to the continuous R&D, the OLED technology will meet the required performance and pricing targets, facilitating the smooth transition from conventional to efficient lighting solutions.

The increasing use of PMOLED displays in smartwatches, music players, automobiles, digital healthcare devices and others is expected to propel the OLED market size.

Also, an increase in demand for eco-friendly lighting solutions and an increase in the adoption of smart lighting systems are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for OLED market size growth.

However, the high costs associated with the OLED market and various technical constraints serve as the key obstacles to early adoption, hampering market development.

With rapid urbanization and rapid economic growth in Europe and the Middle East regions, the demand for OLED-based lighting is expected to increase rapidly in the forecast period. The need for more LED-based lighting for efficient energy savings and cost savings in the Europe and Middle-East region is expected to increase the OLED market size.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-1Y26/organic-led

OLED MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 26.7% during 2019-2026. A large portion of the budget planned by the Chinese government is percolating into the display industry due to the trade war between the United States and China. On the other hand, South Korea is investing in academic R&D for OLED technology. South Korea is witnessing massive investments from giants in electronics, such as LG and Samsung.

North America is expected to hold a significant OLED market share. This is due to the flexible display market's growth, increased demand for large TV display panels, increased demand for automotive and digital signage, and implementation of OLED displays in smartphones in the region.

Inquire For Regional Reports: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-1Y26/Organic_LED_Market

TOP COMPANIES IN THE OLED MARKET

More and more product manufacturers are embracing flexible OLEDs, as these displays, in addition to being lighter and more robust than rigid glass-based displays, give design freedom. Companies began shipping foldable displays in 2019, adopted in wearables, smartphones and laptops.

Because of the involvement of many players conducting business on a national and international scale, the OLED market is highly fragmented and competitive. OLED manufacturers also invest in alternative technology for different players, showing an intense competition between the players.

Some of the top companies in the OLED market include, LG Electronics, Philips, OSRAM, Samsung Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, AU Optronics, CREE, GE Lighting, Eaton, and Universal Display Corporation.

GLOBAL OLED MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY PRODUCT TYPE

Display

Lighting

BY TECHNOLOGY

BY END USE

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Retail

Industrial

Commercial

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Others

BY REGION

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

Buy Now for Single User + COVID-19 Impacts: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-1Y26&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User + COVID-19 Impacts: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-1Y26&lic=enterprise-license

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

Global OLED materials market size was valued at USD 5,932 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 25,731 Million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of OLED Materials Market size is the increase in sales of smartphones and LED TVs, an increase in population, and a rise in consumers' disposable income.Due to world-renowned firms such as LG Electronics and Samsung Electronics, Asia-Pacific holds the largest OLED Materials Market share. Top companies in the OLED Materials Market include Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., DuPont, Novaled GmbH, Merck KGaA, LG Chem, TCI America, Sumitomo Chemical, Universal Display, The Dow Chemical Company, and Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

size was valued at in 2016 and is expected to reach by 2023, registering a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of OLED Materials Market size is the increase in sales of smartphones and LED TVs, an increase in population, and a rise in consumers' disposable income.Due to world-renowned firms such as LG Electronics and Samsung Electronics, holds the largest OLED Materials Market share. Top companies in the OLED Materials Market include Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., DuPont, Novaled GmbH, Merck KGaA, LG Chem, TCI America, Sumitomo Chemical, Universal Display, The Dow Chemical Company, and Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. OLED Sales Market size is projected to reach USD 39300 Million by 2026, from USD 18380 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.5% during 2021-226. This report is segmented by Type - Amoled , PMOLED, By Application - Wearable Devices, Mobile Phone, Head mounted VR, TV, Tablet PC, Key Players & Various Regions.

size is projected to reach by 2026, from in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.5% during 2021-226. This report is segmented by Type - Amoled , PMOLED, By Application - Wearable Devices, Mobile Phone, Head mounted VR, TV, Tablet PC, Key Players & Various Regions. Flexible OLED Market Report The global Flexible OLED market size is projected to reach USD 800.3 million by 2026, from USD 238.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 22.4% during 2021-2026. This report is segmented by Type - Crystalline, Amorphous, By Application - Wearable Devices, Mobile Phone, TV, Tablet PC, Aerospace Key Players & Various Regions.

The global Flexible OLED market size is projected to reach by 2026, from in 2020, at a CAGR of 22.4% during 2021-2026. This report is segmented by Type - Crystalline, Amorphous, By Application - Wearable Devices, Mobile Phone, TV, Tablet PC, Aerospace Key Players & Various Regions. OLED Display Market size 27500 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 118400 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period. This report is segmented by Type - Amoled Display, PMOLED, By Application - Smartphone, Smart Watch, Wearable Device, Digital Cameras, TV Sets, MP3 Players, Radio Decks, Key Players & Various Regions.

size in 2018 and is projected to reach by 2025, at a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period. This report is segmented by Type - Amoled Display, PMOLED, By Application - Smartphone, Smart Watch, Wearable Device, Digital Cameras, TV Sets, MP3 Players, Radio Decks, Key Players & Various Regions. LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Product Market size is projected to reach USD 102810 million by 2026, from USD 68700 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2026. This report is segmented by Type - LED Display, OLED Display, LED Lighting Products, OLED Lighting Products, By Application - Outdoor Display and Lighting, Indoor Display and Lighting, Electronic Consumer Goods, Key Players & Various Regions.

size is projected to reach by 2026, from in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2026. This report is segmented by Type - LED Display, OLED Display, LED Lighting Products, OLED Lighting Products, By Application - Outdoor Display and Lighting, Indoor Display and Lighting, Electronic Consumer Goods, Key Players & Various Regions. OLED Laptops Market Research Report 2021-2026, Segmented by Type - 13 inch, 14 inch, By Application - Business, Games, Key Players & various Regions.

Research Report 2021-2026, Segmented by Type - 13 inch, 14 inch, By Application - Business, Games, Key Players & various Regions. OLED Evaporation Equipment Market Research Report 2021-2026, Segmented by Type - Vacuum Evaporation Machine, Small Molecule Evaporation Machine, Electron Beam Evaporator, By Application - Mobile Phone, Computer, Vehicle Navigation, Key Players & various Regions.

Research Report 2021-2026, Segmented by Type - Vacuum Evaporation Machine, Small Molecule Evaporation Machine, Electron Beam Evaporator, By Application - Mobile Phone, Computer, Vehicle Navigation, Key Players & various Regions. Micro OLED Market Research Report 2021-2026, Segmented by Type - Graphic Display, Character Display, By Application - Intelligent Water Meter, Electronic Measure, Medical Facility, Telecom Equipment, Smart Wearable Device, POS Machine Key Players & various Regions.

Research Report 2021-2026, Segmented by Type - Graphic Display, Character Display, By Application - Intelligent Water Meter, Electronic Measure, Medical Facility, Telecom Equipment, Smart Wearable Device, POS Machine Key Players & various Regions. OLED Passive Matrix Market Research Report 2021-2026, Segmented by Type - < 1 inch, 1-3 inch, 3.1-5 inch, >5 inc , By Application - Wearable Devices, Small Gadgets, Sub Displays, Key Players & various Regions.

Research Report 2021-2026, Segmented by Type - < 1 inch, 1-3 inch, 3.1-5 inch, >5 inc , By Application - Wearable Devices, Small Gadgets, Sub Displays, Key Players & various Regions. AMOLED market size Research Report 2026. The major factor driving the growth of the AMOLED market size is the increased adoption of smartphones, tablets and other electronic display devices across the globe. This report is a comprehensive study of AMOLED market size and trends. In the coming years, it offers market projections. It includes an analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter's five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review, along with a detailed value chain analysis of the micro and macro factors essential for existing market players and new entrants.

Research Report 2026. The major factor driving the growth of the AMOLED market size is the increased adoption of smartphones, tablets and other electronic display devices across the globe. This report is a comprehensive study of AMOLED market size and trends. In the coming years, it offers market projections. It includes an analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter's five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review, along with a detailed value chain analysis of the micro and macro factors essential for existing market players and new entrants. Automotive OLED Lighting Market Report Research Report 2021-2026, Segmented by Type - Exterior Lighting, Interior Lighting, By Application - OEM, Aftermath, Key Players & various Regions.

Click Here to Find Similar Reports on OLED Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports



SOURCE Valuates Reports