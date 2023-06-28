Oleg Stavitsky Earns WTF Innovators Award

SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuHarrison Terry presents Oleg Stavitsky, CEO of Endel , with the WTF Innovators Award for advancing the field of generative music and popularizing the consumption of AI-generated soundscapes.

The WTF Innovators Award recognizes excellence at the precipice of societal change, with the inaugural class focusing on AI innovators. As a memento, each of the 34 awardees are gifted a featured song by QuHarrison Terry and Genesis Renji. We present "Wind Down", produced by Nimso , to Oleg Stavitsky.

Listen to "Wind Down": https://qt.lnk.to/WindDownPr

Endel uses AI to design personalized soundscapes to help users boost focus, relaxation, and sleep quality. Their technology adapts in real-time to inputs like time of day, weather, heart rate, and location. The company's mission is to aid people in controlling their environment through sound, gaining what they call acoustic privacy and boosting overall well-being.

Endel's engineers have designed various frameworks based on music theory and neuroscience which can create music that induces focus flow states and reduces stress.

Artists give Endel access to their stems – individual instruments or vocal tracks that make up a recording – and Endel processes these tracks, applies filters, stretches the wavelengths, and produces new music inspired by the original recordings.

Endel partnered with Universal Music Group to extend their artists' existing catalog of music and reimagine them as lyric-free soundscapes. This not only gives listeners a new method for experiencing their favorite artists, but also gives artists more marketing longevity during album/single releases.

"I remember first trying Endel back in 2019 and was impressed with the interactivity and real-time adjustments of the soundscapes based on my feedback. Since then, the platform has evolved so much. Oleg was not only a pioneer of the generative music industry but has maintained his position at the helm by continuing to push his technology further, which is why he should be on everyone's radar," said QuHarrison Terry .

Endel has an estimated 1 million monthly active users and over 1.5 million monthly listening hours logged on their platform. They've partnered with the likes of Mercedes-Benz, All Nippon Airways, and Sony to integrate their soundscapes at the hardware level. They raised a $15M Series B funding round in April 2022.

