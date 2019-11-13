Oleg Svanidze Appointed as Chief Medical Officer

MILAN, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newronika, a spin-off of world-class neurological research center Policlinico of Milan and University of Milan, has appointed Dr. Oleg Svanidze MD, PhD as a Chief Medical Officer. Prior to joining Newronika, Dr. Svanidze served as a CMO at Swiss-based Xeltis AG. Prior to Xeltis, he was Senior Medical Director at Allergan Medical. He also held executive positions in several cardiovascular start-ups including Arbor Surgical Technologies, 3F Therapeutics (acquired by Medtronic), Computer Motion (acquired by Intuitive Surgical) and HeartPort (acquired by Edwards Lifesciences). He has consulted for many prominent medical device companies, including Edwards Lifesciences and Corevalve. Dr. Svanidze is a trained cardiac surgeon who has been in clinical practice until 1996. He performed the world's first closed-chest robotically assisted CABG procedure in 1999 and holds several patents in the fields of minimally invasive heart valves and medical robotics.

"Dr. Svanidze will coordinate all the regulatory and clinical activities of Newronika. His experience as a surgeon and an expert in clinical/medical affairs is the perfect combination to deal with neurosurgeons and neurologists in our upcoming clinical trials," said Alberto Priori, Full Professor of Neurology at the University of Milan and head of the Center for Neurotechnology and Experimental Therapeutics, founder of Newronika, inventor of the closed-loop system, and one of the world key opinion leaders in the Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS).

Newronika has developed a closed-loop system for Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), the first of its kind. The technology will be initially applied to Parkinson's disease patients, although other indications are considered in the future.

"Newronika's Deep Brain Nuclei electrical signals recording technology has the potential to change neurology field, AI integration with a human brain and possible solution for brain injuries," says Oleg Svanidze. "It is a privilege to join the Newronika team and be a part of developing this innovative technology to address the clinical challenges presented by the current state of treatment of movement disorders."

"As a top tier Italian Public Research Hospital, we have been supporting Newronika from the very beginning, and we are now proud to be seeing this extraordinary team growing successfully into a unique and innovative company that will positively impact the lives of patients affected with Parkinson's disease. We are confident about the progress made so far considering a large number of unmet medical needs still associated with this neurodegenerative pathology," said Marco Giachetti, President of Fondazione IRCCS Ca' Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico.

Newronika (www.newronika.com) is the spin-off company of two of the world-leading research institutions in the field of Neurology, the Fondazione IRCCS Ca'Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Hospital and the University of Milan. Newronika restores brain and body functions with its innovative technology, translating their deep knowledge on bio-signal decoding into clinical practice with the aim of developing new treatments and improve existing ones. Newronika comprises a multidisciplinary team involving neurophysiology, neurology, biomedical engineering, neuropsychology, bioinformatics, and biotechnologies.

The Fondazione IRCCS Ca' Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, founded in 1456, is a leading Italian medical research institute with a strong tradition of commitment to healthcare and translational medicine, providing more than 3.000.000 outpatient services and 36.000 hospitalizations every year. The research and biomedical programs of the institute are heavily focused on neurology, rare diseases, emergency care, regenerative medicine, and transplantation.

The University of Milan has a deserved reputation as one of the Italian universities most seriously committed to research, both basic and applied. This research is undertaken across the entire wide range of scientific and disciplinary sectors present in the University.

Among the top establishments in Italy in terms of scientific productivity, the University's articulate potential of educational and research competences also makes it an important resource for its benchmark socio-economic context, to which it is tied by highly significant, increasing bonds of collaboration.

