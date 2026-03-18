OLEHENRIKSEN Expands Its Viral Peach Glaze Franchise With a 2% Niacinamide Cleanser for Instantly Brighter, Glazed Skin

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OLEHENRIKSEN, the clinically driven Scandinavian skincare brand known for making efficacious formulas craveable, announces the launch of the NEW Peach Glaze 2% Niacinamide Cleanser, expanding its cult-favorite Peach Glaze franchise with a brightening, pore-refining daily face wash designed to deliver a glazed glow from the very first step.

Photo Credit: OLEHENRIKSEN

Positioned as a "Peach Pore Cleanser for a Glazed Glow," the formula is crafted with 2% niacinamide and antioxidant-rich peach juice to instantly brighten and tighten the look of pores while removing dirt, oil, SPF, and long-wearing makeup - without stripping the skin.

Clinical Performance Meets Glazed Glow:

Instantly brightens and tightens pores with every wash*

Visibly improves skin tone and texture in just one week*

Replenishes skin with juicy hydration

Leaves skin visibly smooth, refreshed, and glowing

*In a 1-week clinical study on 33 people.

Formulated with dermatologist-loved 2% niacinamide, one of the most searched skincare ingredients globally, the Peach Glaze Cleanser supports brighter, more visibly even-toned skin while helping refine the appearance of pores. Antioxidant-rich peach juice enhances hydration, delivering a plush, pearlescent lather that transforms cleansing into a sensorial glow ritual.

According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Connie Yang, "Niacinamide is one of the most well-studied, multifunctional ingredients in skincare. At 2%, it can visibly improve skin tone, help minimize the look of pores, and support the skin barrier - making it an ideal ingredient in a daily cleanser. When paired with antioxidant-rich ingredients like peach extract, it delivers both immediate radiance and long-term skin benefits without over-stripping."

At a time when "glazed skin," "glass skin," "pore-tightening cleanser," and "niacinamide face wash" continue trending across TikTok, Instagram, and Google search, the Peach Glaze Cleanser meets consumer demand for visibly luminous skin that begins at step one. With its peach-toned gradient packaging and noticeably creamy lather, the cleanser was developed for both efficacy and shareability - making it primed for social-first skincare routines, before-and-after transformations, and glow-focused content.

Expanding The Craveable Peach Glaze Franchise:

The Peach Glaze 2% Niacinamide Cleanser joins the brand's bestselling Peach Glaze collection, including:

Peach Glaze Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment (now back in stock) Peach Glaze Glow Niacinamide Serum Peach Glaze Glow Mist

OLEHENRIKSEN Peach Glaze 2% Niacinamide Cleanser is under embargo until March 16th and launches on March 18, 2026 and is available for $32 on Sephora.com and OLEHENRIKSEN.com .

Find OLEHENRISEN on Social:

Instagram: @olehenriksen | TikTok: @olehenriksen

For more information please contact Tractenberg & Co. via [email protected]

ABOUT HENRIKSEN

OLEHENRIKSEN was born out of Ole's personal journey with cystic acne. After a serendipitous meeting with a renowned holistic skincare expert, Ole was inspired to harness the transformative power of skincare and make it his life's work. It was this commitment to transformative skincare that led him to become the world's first celebrity facialist. The "Ole Glow" became so coveted, that, in 1983, he bottled his expertly crafted formulas and launched his namesake brand.



OLEHENRIKSEN is a Scandinavian-born brand that makes clinical skincare craveable. We blend high-efficacy ingredients like Vitamin C, AHAs and peptides with nourishing botanicals, lush textures, and naturally-derived uplifting scents, for a craveable experience that delivers real clinical results—so you never have to choose between the two. We're vegan, cruelty-free and clinically tested.



Available in 28 countries globally and in North America at Sephora, Sephora Canada, and OLEHENRIKSEN.com .



OLEHENRIKSEN was acquired in 2011 by KENDO Brands, a beauty brand incubator owned by Paris-based LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury products group. For further information, please visit www.olehenriksen.com .

SOURCE OLEHENRIKSEN