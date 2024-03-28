OLEHENRIKSEN LAUNCHES ONE STEP MAKEUP PREP: INTRODUCING THE NEW BANANA BRIGHT+ INSTANT GLOW MOISTURIZER

Scandinavian Skincare with a Warm Golden Glow, This is One-Step Makeup Prep with Clinical Brightening

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve a warm, golden lit glow inspired by Scandinavian sun with Banana Bright+ Instant Glow Moisturizer, OLEHENRIKSEN's one-step makeup prep for instantly illuminated skin. Clinically tested to improve the appearance of makeup, visibly brighten skin both instantly and over time, and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles, this hydrating formula is the key to achieving an effortlessly chic and sun-drenched golden glow. Step into the Scandinavian sunlight with each uplifting application of OLEHENRIKSEN's new Banana Bright+ Instant Glow Moisturizer, available now at Ulta Beauty and OLEHENRIKSEN.com.

Joining OLEHENRIKSEN's iconic Truth Collection, Banana Bright+ Instant Glow Moisturizer is infused with Gold-Complexed Vitamin C and illuminating Banana Powder-Inspired + Pearlescent pigments, providing a lit from within glow and luminous finish. For a supple and nourished complexion, Hyaluronic and Polyglutamic Acids, along with Scandinavian Cloudberry Seed Oil, bind moisture to plump skin with hydration while Niacinamide reduces the appearance of dark spots. The result? 24-hour hydration and instantly illuminated skin.

Providing a sensorial application experience with a lightweight, creamy texture, Banana Bright+ Instant Glow Moisturizer absorbs quickly into the skin, preparing it for optimal makeup laydown. The subtle and energizing scent of naturally derived citrus fragrance lights up the senses, while the post-application luminous finish provides an instant #OleGlow. For a flawless canvas, apply to the face and neck for an instant golden glow and all-day hydration.

"We are proud to expand our Truth Collection with Banana Bright+ Instant Glow Moisturizer, which draws inspiration from our hero product, Banana Bright+ Eye Crème," says Riva Barak, VP of Product & Technical Development at KENDO Brands. "The goal was to build on Banana Bright+ Eye Crème's best qualities, including its brightening capabilities and the highly effective use of Vitamin C, while creating a moisturizer ideal for makeup. Formulated with a combination of Gold-Complexed Vitamin C and Niacinamide to brighten, alongside Hyaluronic Acid and Scandinavian Cloudberry to hydrate, Banana Bright+ Instant Glow Moisturizer improves skin-firmness, fine lines, and dark spots while hydrating, brightening, and prepping the skin for makeup. Ultimately, this launch encourages a bright and joyful morning skincare routine that OLEHENRIKSEN is known to champion."

CLAIMS:

100% agree it improves the look of makeup in 8 weeks*

Instantly brightens and provides 30% brighter skin over time*

Plumps skin with 24-hour hydration*

64% firmer skin in 8 weeks*

100% agree it improves fine lines and wrinkles after 4 weeks*

Reduces the look of dark spots after 4 weeks*

*In an 8-week clinical study on 35 people

KEY INGREDIENTS:

GOLD-COMPLEXED VITAMIN C enhances brightening and elasticity.

enhances brightening and elasticity. BANANA POWDER-INSPIRED + PEARLESCENT PIGMENTS luminous light-reflecting mineral pigments that instantly illuminate, blur, and brighten your complexion.

luminous light-reflecting mineral pigments that instantly illuminate, blur, and brighten your complexion. NIACINAMIDE brightens and reduces the appearance of dark spots.

brightens and reduces the appearance of dark spots. HYALURONIC AND POLYGLUTAMIC ACIDS binds moisture and helps to plump skin with hydration.

binds moisture and helps to plump skin with hydration. SCANDINAVIAN CLOUDBERRY SEED OIL helps nourish and condition skin.

PRO TIPS & TRICKS FOR OPTIMAL USAGE:

For a flawless makeup application, apply Banana Bright+ Instant Glow Moisturizer to the face and neck for an instant golden glow and all-day hydration for your most makeup ready skin yet. Follow with Banana Bright+ Eye Crème for under-eye hydration and brightening and finish with Banana Bright Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 for UV protection.

Pro Tip: Mix Banana Bright+ Instant Glow Moisturizer with your foundation for an extra dewy glow or use a small amount to highlight cheek and brow bones.

OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright+ Instant Glow Moisturizer ($52 USD) will be available online at OLEHENRIKSEN.com and in-store and online Ulta.com on March 28, 2024 and in-store and online at Sephora.com on July 7, 2024.

ABOUT OLEHENRIKSEN

OLEHENRIKSEN Skincare was born out of young man's perseverance to heal his own skin. His story starts in a small Danish town, where at the age of 18, Ole was plagued with cystic acne, forcing his normally bright personality to turn inwards. Finally, after a serendipitous meeting with a renowned holistic skincare healer, he was inspired to embrace the transformative power of skincare. As the acne faded away, Ole's bright and glowing personality returned. Transforming lives through skin wellness has become Ole's life's work, and it was this commitment to transformative skincare that led him to become the world's first celebrity facialist. The "Ole Glow" became so coveted, that, in 1983, he decided to bottle his expertly crafted formulas and launch his namesake brand, OLEHENRIKSEN Skincare.

Today, the mission continues. OLEHENRIKSEN believes in a proven skincare philosophy - exfoliation combined with replenishment for glowing skin. We believe in the skin-renewing power of acids - vitamin-C and AHAs are our mainstays. We believe in the Scandinavian principles of wellness. We believe in skincare that's a joy to use—because a happy face is a beautiful face

We are OLEHENRIKSEN skincare. Clinical Scandinavian skincare. Joy and results in every bottle since 1983. OLEHENRIKSEN is vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and phthalate-free for bright skin with a clean conscience.

OLEHENRIKSEN was acquired in 2011 by KENDO Brands, a beauty brand incubator owned by Paris-based LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury products group. For further information, please visit www.olehenriksen.com .

ABOUT KENDO

Based in San Francisco, CA, KENDO creates or acquires beauty brands and focuses on developing them into global powerhouses. The portfolio consists of OLEHENRIKSEN, KVD Beauty, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Fenty Skin by Rihanna, Fenty Fragrance by Rihanna, and Lip Lab. The name KENDO is a play on the phrase "can do." What characterizes KENDO is its dedication to product quality, innovation and authentic storytelling. Brands within the KENDO portfolio is distributed in 48 countries worldwide.

