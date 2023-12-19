Olelo by Sorenson Rebrands to CaptionCall Mobile

News provided by

Sorenson Communications, LLC

19 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorenson, the leading language services provider of inclusive communication services for Deaf, hard-of-hearing, DeafBlind, and global language communities, today announced the rebranding of its Olelo app to CaptionCall Mobile. This change aligns Sorenson's flagship mobile phone captioning solution with its established CaptionCall home phone service, providing those who need phone call captions with access to captioning services that best suit their lifestyle.

Continue Reading
Olelo by Sorenson rebrands as CaptionCall Mobile
Olelo by Sorenson rebrands as CaptionCall Mobile

The CaptionCall Mobile app provides real-time captions during phone conversations with the same exceptional features and functionality that Olelo users have come to rely on, powered by advanced artificial intelligence technology. The only difference is the app's new name, which reflects Sorenson's unified brand identity.

"Unifying our mobile and home phone captioning services under the CaptionCall name is a natural progression of our commitment to providing seamless communication solutions for the Deaf and hard of hearing community," said Camila Casale, Chief Marketing Officer of Sorenson. "This rebranding reflects our dedication to innovation and accessibility, ensuring that our users have access to the best possible captioning experience, regardless of their preferred communication method."

Users will receive notifications when the updated app becomes available. In addition to the name change, the CaptionCall Mobile app will also undergo a visual refresh, featuring an updated color palette. The app will continue to be accessible on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Earlier this year, Sorenson updated the app with a new interface, and added an option for captions in Spanish. Other features include:

  • No Cost: CaptionCall Mobile will still be supported through a federally funded government program that provides no-cost captioned phone service for people with hearing loss who require captions to use the phone.
  • Speed & Accuracy: CaptionCall Mobile is more accurate and significantly faster than other available captioning options based on independent testing, meaning users will see the words in real-time as someone is speaking.
  • Saved Transcripts: After users hang up, CaptionCall Mobile will securely store a history of captioned calls on the device for later review.

"We remain dedicated to providing our users with the most advanced and user-friendly captioning experience available," said Rick Kreifeldt, Sorenson's Chief Technology Officer. "This rebranding and the ongoing development of new features to come are a demonstration our unwavering commitment to innovation and accessibility."

Sorenson's Customer Care is available for questions or technical support by phone at 1-877-557-2227 or email at [email protected] and [email protected], Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 10 PM Eastern time, and on weekends and holidays from 10 AM to 7 PM Eastern Time.

View this news release in ASL

Leer en español

About Sorenson
Sorenson is one of the world's leading language services providers, combining patented technology with human-centric solutions. We strive to increase diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility for underrepresented people through communication solutions for all: call captioning and video relay services, video remote and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, translation, real-time captioning, and post-production language services. Our company impact extends beyond the connections we support. Under Sorenson's Impact and ESG Vision and Action Plan, we're reviewing our carbon footprint, addressing accessibility and advancement barriers for Deaf employees, and implementing a supplier diversity program. Sorenson is a minority-owned company committed to expanding opportunities for underserved communities and championing a culture of belonging. For more information on how we advance human connection, visit sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com.

Sorenson Press Contact
Ann Norman
Director of Public Relations
801-317-7769
[email protected]

SOURCE Sorenson Communications, LLC

Also from this source

Sorenson Launches Sound Off Project to Support Veterans with Hearing Loss

Sorenson Launches Sound Off Project to Support Veterans with Hearing Loss

Sorenson, the leading language services provider of inclusive communication services for Deaf, hard-of-hearing, DeafBlind, and global language...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.