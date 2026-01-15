Olelo Intelligence Raises $1M Led by Hawaiʻi Angels to Scale AI Sales Platform for High Volume Auto-repair Shops

HONOLULU, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Olelo Intelligence, the AI sales coaching platform built for high-volume automotive repair shops, today announced the completion of a $1 million angel round. The platform analyzes service advisor calls in real time, identifying missed sales opportunities and coaching managers on how to grow revenue, helping shops convert more calls into booked appointments without adding headcount.

The round was led by Hawaiʻi Angels, which contributed $500,000 to the financing. Clif Purkiser shepherded the deal for the investor group.

A service advisor can use Olelo Intelligence's AI sales guidance platform to improve call handling and recover missed sales opportunities at a high-volume automotive repair shop. Olelo analyzes service advisor calls in real time, helping shops convert more customer conversations into booked appointments and approved services. Olelo Intelligence Co-Founders Miki Hardisty (CEO) and Ed Moore (Chief Revenue Officer). The Honolulu-based startup provides AI sales guidance for high-volume automotive repair shops, helping operators identify missed sales opportunities and recover revenue in real time.

"What stood out to us about Olelo was the execution," said Purkiser. "The company showed strong customer adoption, early revenue, and clear momentum. Furthermore, this is a huge market. The US auto repair sector is 190B and growing and managing increasing complexity."

Since closing the round in fall 2025, Olelo has scaled to more than 100 live shop locations across 62 franchisees, including a national partnership with AAMCO Transmissions & Total Car Care, the world's largest transmission repair franchise. Customers have adopted both daytime call coaching and after-hours AI phone agents that capture opportunities when staff are unavailable.

"Within about two months, we saw roughly a 15% increase in revenue per store—about $20,000 a month per location," said a multi-location automotive franchise operator. "Olelo gave our managers visibility into missed calls and the ability to recover deals quickly. This was something we couldn't do with any generic solution out there to date."

"Service advisors are the heartbeat of every shop, but they're juggling a hundred things and have no way to know what's working on the phone," said Miki Hardisty, CEO and Co-Founder of Olelo Intelligence. "The best advisors want to get better—we show them exactly where the money is slipping away and how to get it back. Completing our angel round in fall 2025 allowed us to deepen the product and scale what was already measurable results quickly. This industry is built on trust. We are focused on helping them solve their enablement challenges. But we won't stop there. It is a big market we can expand into."

Olelo's trajectory reflects the strength of Hawaiʻi's startup ecosystem. After participating in the Blue Startups Accelerator, the company raised capital from Hawaiʻi Angels and leveraged that foundation to scale across the US and Canada. With the platform proven in franchise and independent repair environments, Olelo is now addressing a fragmented market of nearly 300,000 automotive service locations in the United States.

Olelo was founded by Co-Founder and CEO Miki Hardisty. Miki has spent her career in building and scaling applied AI and technology solutions as a technology and operations executive who returned to Hawaiʻi after serving as National CTO at Jack in the Box and as CTO and COO at ProService Hawaiʻi. She is joined by Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer Ed Moore, who has built and led billion-dollar sales organizations.

About Olelo Intelligence

Olelo Intelligence is a Hawaii-based AI sales guidance platform for high-volume automotive repair shops. The company helps operators increase revenue by identifying missed sales opportunities in service advisor calls and providing actionable insights that improve call conversion, appointment booking, and service authorization. Learn more at olelo-ai.com .

About The Hawaiʻi Angels

The Hawaiʻi Angels is a Honolulu-based network of early-stage investors that has supported founders in Hawaiʻi and beyond since 2002. Members invest individually but often collaborate on deals like Olelo's, offering not just capital but also coaching and connections to help startups grow. Learn more or inquire about membership or corporate/VC sponsorship at hawaiiangels.org .

