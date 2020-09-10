Olema Oncology Appoints Biotechnology Industry Veterans to Round Out Executive Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Olema Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for women's cancers, today announced it has strengthened its executive team with the appointment of Shane Kovacs, M.B.A., as Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer, Kinney Horn as Chief Business Officer, and John B. Moriarty, J.D., as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer. In addition, Pamela Klein, M.D., will serve as Olema's Chief Medical Officer, and David Myles, Ph.D., has been promoted to Chief Development Officer.

Mr. Kovacs will lead Olema's financial strategy, accounting, information technology and human resources functions. Mr. Horn will lead the business and corporate development function, including strategy and partnerships, and will play a key role in business operations. Mr. Moriarty will serve as Olema's chief legal officer, leading all legal, regulatory, governance and compliance initiatives. Dr. Klein will guide Olema's clinical development efforts, including clinical strategy, medical affairs, clinical operations, clinical pharmacokinetics, biometrics, regulatory affairs and quality. Dr. Myles will continue to lead the Company's preclinical development and CMC operations and oversee ongoing discovery chemistry efforts.

"We are building an exciting, patient-centered oncology company with a mission to improve the lives of women affected by cancer, and are thrilled to welcome these industry veterans to the executive team," said Cyrus Harmon, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Olema Oncology. "Shane's experience, energy and enthusiasm will be instrumental as we begin our next phase of growth as a clinical- stage company. Kinney had a strong and tenured business development career with Genentech where he oversaw numerous transactions core to its oncology strategy and programs. His knowledge of the oncology landscape will be invaluable as we look for partnerships and collaborations to further advance our lead program, OP-1250, in breast cancer and work to expand our pipeline. John's extensive legal experience in the biopharma industry will be critical as we aim to reach important clinical and regulatory milestones for OP-1250."

Dr. Harmon added, "Pam is widely recognized throughout the industry for leading the clinical advancement of some of the most important breast cancer drugs brought to market over the past two decades. She has played a critical role in the growth of many biotechnology companies, and her leadership, expertise and knowledge will prove invaluable as we embark on a critical set of clinical trials of OP-1250 for metastatic, estrogen-receptor positive breast cancer that we believe will move us closer to our goal of changing the way breast cancer is treated. David has done a terrific job overseeing discovery chemistry efforts and leading IND-enabling studies and manufacturing efforts for OP-1250."

New and Promoted Olema Executive Team Members

Shane Kovacs , M.B.A., has more than 20 years of biotechnology operating experience, including a strong background in capital markets and M&A. Prior to joining Olema , he was Chief Business and Financial Officer of BlueRock Therapeutics, LP (acquired by Bayer AG), an engineered cell therapy company focused on neurology, cardiology and immunology. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development at PTC Therapeutics where he helped transform the company into a publicly traded, commercial-stage rare disease company. Earlier in his career, Mr. Kovacs served as Managing Director, Healthcare Investment Banking, at Credit Suisse and Head of Biotechnology Investment Banking at RBC Capital Markets where he worked with a variety of biotechnology boards and management teams on a range of strategic and financial matters. He earned bachelor's degrees in chemical engineering, life sciences and economics from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario , and an M.B.A. from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario . He is a CFA charterholder.

has 20 years of experience in life science finance, leadership and biopharmaceutical business development roles. During his 16-year career at Genentech, he participated in a number of transactions, including the acquisition of Seragon Pharmaceuticals and key product technology collaborations with Xencor, Affimed, Hanmi, Immunocore, Seattle Genetics, , NCM , Kasia and Tercica. In addition to corporate transaction responsibilities, he led the annual oncology strategic sourcing process for 13 areas of oncology research and development. Prior to , Mr. Horn was an Entrepreneur in Residence at EcoR1 Capital and held venture and merchant banking positions at Emerging Technology Partners and . He earned degrees in economics, international affairs and biochemistry from and . John B. Moriarty , J.D., has more than 25 years of legal and biotech experience across leading global biotech companies. Most recently, he was Executive Vice President and General Counsel for Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he was responsible for all legal, governance and compliance matters supporting the company's launch of Andexxa, its corporate strategy, and the build-out of its global operations in the United States and Europe , which culminated in Portola's acquisition by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2020 . Prior to Portola , Mr. Moriarty was General Counsel of Alexion for more than five years during a period of tremendous growth and value creation. He was responsible for overseeing all global legal matters spanning 50 countries, as well as managing Alexion's Global Government Affairs and Global Corporate Communications teams. Earlier in his career, Mr. Moriarty was General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer at Elan Corporation plc, and served as a member of Elan's Executive Management team. Prior to joining Elan, he held positions of increasing responsibility and leadership at Amgen. Earlier in his career, he worked as an attorney in the healthcare practice of a national law firm and was a healthcare fraud prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney's Office and in the Virginia Attorney General's Office. Mr. Moriarty earned a B.A. from the University of Virginia and a J.D. from the University of Georgia School of Law cum laude. He has served on the Board of Trustees for the American Kidney Fund since 2015 and chairs the Audit and Compliance Committee.

is a medical oncologist and seasoned biotechnology executive and advisor with 20 years of experience in drug development. She has served as Chief Medical Officer/Acting Chief Medical Officer for multiple successful biotech companies including Intellikine (acquired by Takeda) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals. From 2001 to 2008, she held increasing positions of responsibility at Genentech, most recently as Vice President, Development, where she led the development for a portfolio of drugs including trastuzumab (Herceptin), rituximab (Rituxan), pertuzumab (Perjeta) and erlotinib (Tarceva). Prior to that, she was Research Director for the National Cancer Institute (NCI)-Navy Breast Care Center, which she co-founded and led until leaving the NCI. She is Founder and Principal of PMK BioResearch, offering advisory and strategic consulting for the biotechnology industry and venture firms, and is a member of the Board of Directors of Argenx, Patrys, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and I-Mab Biopharma. She is also a member of several Scientific Advisory Boards. Dr. Klein received a bachelor's degree in biology from and an M.D. from Stritch School of Medicine, . She trained in internal medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in and medical oncology at the NCI in , where she served as Chief Oncology Fellow. David Myles , Ph.D., has more than 20 years of experience in oncology-focused drug discovery and development. Since joining Olema shortly after its inception as Executive Vice President, Drug Discovery and Development, he has led Olema's discovery chemistry, CMC and IND-enabling efforts. Prior to joining Olema , he served as Executive Director at Kosan Biosciences where he was program leader on one of its leading oncology initiatives and led discovery and development chemistry programs, which led to the identification and advancement of clinical candidates in oncology and other indications. Earlier, Dr. Myles was Associate Director of Organic and Medicinal Chemistry at Chiron Corporation (acquired by Novartis), working on oncology and anti-viral programs. Prior to entering the biotechnology sector, Dr. Myles was a member of the faculty in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at the University of California, Los Angeles . He is an inventor on over 20 issued patents and the author of more than 70 peer-reviewed publications. He earned a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Yale University and was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard University .

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for women's cancers. Olema's lead program, OP-1250, a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD), is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.olema.com.

