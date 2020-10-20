Olema Oncology to Present Preclinical Data on OP-1250, Lead Program in Breast Cancer, at ENA 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Olema Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women's cancers, today announced it will present preclinical data on the mechanism of action of OP-1250 in a poster session at the 32nd EORTC-NCI-AACR (ENA) Symposium, which will be held virtually October 24-25, 2020.

OP-1250 is a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic estrogen-receptor-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer whose disease has progressed on endocrine therapy.

Poster Presentation Details

Title: OP-1250: a potent orally available complete antagonist of estrogen receptor-mediated signaling that shrinks wild type and mutant breast tumors.

Session Title: New Drugs

Session Code: 380

Poster Number: 193

Olema plans to conduct additional studies evaluating OP-1250 in combination with other targeted breast cancer therapies.

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women's cancers. Olema's lead product candidate, OP-1250, is an orally available small molecule with combined activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.olema.com.

