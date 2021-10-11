Oleosphere® Offers More Hydration, Longer Release Time

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby and family hygiene market is a competitive part of the health and wellness industry. With an ever-growing number of brands to choose from, companies need more than the basics to stand out. Things like "organic" and "100% natural" don't cut it anymore.

That's not to say that there isn't a huge market out there for those kinds of products. There is. It's just that they've become more of a staple than a unique selling proposition.

It's a very different world from where things were when Florence Nacino launched the Earth Baby® brand over a decade ago. At the time, the founder saw the need for organic baby products. "Florence Nacino has over 40 years of global experience working as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist for leading worldwide brands," company VP Bianca Murphy explains, "With her extensive industry experience and knowledge, she saw a need for a product line committed to using certified organic fruit and vegetable-based ingredients that was truly non-toxic, gentle and effective on a baby's skin, hair, and body."

In the intervening time, the health and wellness world has become well acquainted with organic options, but it hasn't changed the fact that Earth Baby® continues to be a pioneer in the baby and family hygiene spaces. This is largely due to the company's innovative Oleosphere® technology. Used throughout its products, Oleosphere® is a patented high-performance delivery system that uses Oleosomes (organic skin-softening oils and vitamins) to enhance the delivery of their award-winning formulas.

"Earth Baby® is the only baby care product that uses Oleosphere® technology," Murphy says, "That means your baby receives the maximum amount of moisture, receiving ongoing hydration to their skin throughout the day."

In addition to hydration, Oleosphere® offers a few more benefits . For instance, its patented Oleospheres® — tiny bubbles that store safflower seed oil and vitamin E — pop at different times, offering a time-releases element that spreads out the effect of each cream and lotion.

In combination with the physical sunscreens, the Oleosphere® provides an efficient formula to protect against sun exposure. "The Vitamin E in the Oleospheres® protects against damaging free radicals caused by UV exposure," Murphy details, adding that "Oleospheres® also help to maintain the integrity of all ingredients in all our formulas."

Oleosphere® technology is a new delivery system in the health and wellness world. Its ability to enhance the natural benefits of organic, natural products makes it a game-changer for parents across the globe who are searching for products that are both safe and effective to use on their children.

About Earth Baby®: Earth Baby® was originally founded in 2007 by Florence Nacino. As a new grandmother, Nacino wanted to use her past experience as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist to create a line of organic, natural, baby-safe products. The company was relaunched from 2019 to 2020 and has continued to grow ever since. Learn more at earthbabystore.com .

