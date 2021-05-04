Oleosphere Technology Puts Earth Baby Products Ahead of the Competition

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Baby is a health and wellness brand that is soaking up the spotlight due to its innovative Oleosphere technology. This groundbreaking scientific development has enabled the brand to create a line of organic, sustainable, family-friendly hygiene products that are extremely effective. From superior hydration to UV protection, Oleosphere's patented scientific process takes the concept of health and wellness to all-new levels.

Earth Baby has been developing family-friendly hygiene products for infants, mothers, and their families ever since founder Florence Nacino became a grandmother in 2007. The company's product line utilizes "certified organic fruit and vegetable-based ingredients" that are non-toxic, gentle, and effective on a baby's skin, hair, and body.

However, the truly differentiating factor about the Earth Baby experience is its Oleosphere technology. This patented process uses creams that have been infused with "bubbles" of ingredients like safflower seed oil and vitamin E. This allows each Earth Baby product to continue to work long after the initial application as the bubbles make their way to the skin, pop, and are absorbed.

The use of Oleosphere technology allows Earth Baby's products to act as an all-in-one moisturizer, emulsifier, and emollient. In other words, they are designed with a time-controlled release that continues to hydrate and soothes the skin with the use of their products long after they have been applied.

Additionally, the Oleosphere technology is even waterproof without the need to use polymers. This means the natural ingredients in products like Earth Baby's sunscreen are able to continue working, even in watery conditions, for extensive periods of time. And the use of natural ingredients means you don't even have to look like a ghost after putting the stuff on.

Earth Baby is a company passionately devoted to organic and sustainable business practices. It cares about creating gentle products that are stripped of harsh chemicals that could hurt a baby's skin — or anyone's skin, for that matter. However, it's the highly effective aspect of the company's Oleosphere technology that helps the young enterprise stand out from a large crowd of contenders. This scientific breakthrough allows Earth Baby's products to simultaneously operate as a gentle hygiene solution that can deliver powerful results.

About Earth Baby: Earth Baby International is a family-run business founded in 2007 by Florence Nacino. The CEO has over four decades of experience as a chemist, formulation researcher, and regulatory specialist. She has worked with countless global companies and has applied her deep industry knowledge throughout every aspect of her company. Earth Baby products are sustainable, organic, and created with cutting-edge Oleosphere technology that makes them more effective than any other brand on the market.

