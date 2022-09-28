OleumTech® Adds Smart DP Transmitter to H Series Instrumentation Platform

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OleumTech®, a leading provider of industrial automation and IoT solutions, announced the addition of a Smart Differential Pressure (DP) Transmitter to its fast-growing H Series line of hardwired process instrumentation. The new DP Transmitter delivers exceptional performance, reliability, and accuracy demanded by industrial markets including petrochemical, chemical, power, upstream oil & gas, and wastewater.

OleumTech Smart Differential Pressure (DP) Transmitter

The Smart DP Transmitter provides multiple measurement ranges from -5 PSI (-138 inH2O) to 5 PSI (138 inH2O) through -1500 PSI (-41520 inH2O) to 1500 PSI (41520 inH2O) with a reference accuracy of ±0.075% of full span. It offers up to a 100:1 turndown ratio while all models support Primary Value (PV) reversal (high side / low side) except for the 1500 PSI option. For seamless integration, the DP Transmitter can be ordered with an output option of 1-5V, 4-20mA, 4-20mA/HART, or RS485 Modbus. All models carry the Explosion-Proof rating, while the 4-20 mA/HART model can be ordered with the optional Intrinsically Safe rating. The new DP Transmitter is provided with our signature highly visible backlit, 350° rotatable LCD screen. In addition, magnetically coupled integral pushbuttons are provided both internally and externally for ease of use. Configuring the transmitter is effortless with an easy-to-navigate menu system.

"The rapid adoption of our H Series platform has only reinforced the market's need for cost-effective, high performance process instrumentation with advanced features. OleumTech is continuing to innovate and, while we are excited about the release of the DP Transmitter, we are equally excited about our product road map and the releases expected over the coming months," said Brent McAdams, OleumTech Executive Vice President.

Smart Differential Pressure Transmitter Highlights:

Nominal pressure range options: 5, 30, 150, 400, 1500 PSI / 138, 830, 4152, 11072, 41520 inH2O

Reference accuracy: ±0.075% of full span

Stability: ±0.2% Upper Range Limit / 5 years

Output signal options:

1-5 V

4-20 mA

4-20 mA/HART

RS485 Modbus

1-5 V 4-20 mA 4-20 mA/HART RS485 Modbus Adjustable span, Turndown ratio of 100:1 (accuracy not affected at TD ratio of 10:1 and below)

Backlit, 350°-rotatable LCD

Push button configuration

Diaphragm option: Hastelloy C or 316L SS

Explosion-Proof (standard on all models)

Intrinsically Safe (optional on 4-20mA/HART model only)

About OleumTech

OleumTech® is a leading manufacturer of wireless industrial automation, IoT, and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions. For the past two decades, OleumTech has set the performance standards in M2M and IIoT communications with over 550,000 transmitters and 50,000 networks deployed. Their versatile products are distributed globally in oil and gas, refining/petrochemical, water/wastewater, and IoT industries, as well as other industries that require industrially-hardened, battery-powered sensors and I/O networks. Headquartered in Foothill Ranch, CA, OleumTech is an ISO 9001 certified organization with a full commitment to excellence in delivering superior quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

